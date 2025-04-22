Elevate Textiles Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — April 22, 2025 — Elevate Textiles — a global provider of advanced, high-quality products and mission critical textile solutions — is pleased to release its 2025 Sustainability Report. Elevate and its distinguished brands — American & Efird (A&E), Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann and Safety Components — shared updates and progress on sustainability commitments, 2025 and 2030 goals, and partnerships.

Within the report, Elevate outlines recent actions guided by its Ten Threads of Sustainability, an internal program that shapes the company’s sustainable decision-making to best support the achievement of its 2025 and 2030 goals and increase transparency and traceability across our programs. The report shares the company’s participation and leadership in industry collaborations and alignment with the UN Global Compact’s Ten Principles, specifically highlighting Elevate’s actions that directly support UN Sustainable Development Goal commitments.

“I am excited to share our annual Sustainability Report, in which we provide detailed insights into our ongoing efforts and progress to keep sustainability a core part of who we are and what we do,” said Jimmy Summers, chief sustainability officer, Elevate Textiles. “Elevate and its brands view sustainability holistically, and our success comes from the amazing teams who initiate innovative projects and operational improvements and help us share data and knowledge across the company.”

The 2025 Sustainability Report highlights 2024 achievements across Elevate and its brands, including:

Achieved 2025 goals in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and absolute water consumption;

Achieved best safety performance in over a decade globally;

Celebrated opening of new facility in Bangladesh, located on preserved green space developed by Korean Export Processing Zone and designed to focus on more sustainable, innovative thread products; and

Launched Elevate’s largest solar project to date and announced additional installation for 2025.

“I am extremely proud of our efforts and the actions of our employees to execute key processes and sustainable innovations, which allow us to create more sustainable threads and fabrics and push new boundaries for our customers,” said Jeffrey P. Pritchett, Elevate’s CEO and member of the board. “We look to build on this momentum as we strive to further our social responsibility and environmental leadership.”

To read the full Sustainability Report, visit Elevate Textile’s website at elevatetextiles.com/sustainability.

Posted: April 22, 2025

Source: Elevate Textiles