Dubai: DOMOTEX Middle East 2025 Kicks Off With Global Innovations

DUBAI — April 22, 2025 — DOMOTEX Middle East 2025 has officially opened at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), reaffirming its status as the region’s leading trade platform for the global flooring industry. The event brings together 100 exhibitors from around the world and reinforces Dubai’s ongoing emergence as a global hub for innovation, design excellence, and international commerce.

The three-day exhibition gathers manufacturers, designers, distributors, and decision-makers to explore cutting-edge flooring solutions, discover future-forward design concepts, and engage in strategic dialogue across various industries. From sustainable flooring materials to artisanal craftsmanship, DOMOTEX Middle East offers a comprehensive overview of trends shaping the next generation of floor coverings.

The event was officially inaugurated by His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department (DLD), whose presence underscored its growing importance in the regional business landscape and marked its successful return to Dubai for a second consecutive year. He toured the exhibition halls, meeting participants from the international flooring industry.

Now in its second year since its regional relaunch, DOMOTEX Middle East 2025 is capitalizing on its growing momentum. The show continues to serve as a critical junction point for the flooring industry, drawing stakeholders from real estate, hospitality, architecture, and retail. Its return signals Dubai’s strategic role as a bridge between East and West and a convening place for cross-border collaboration.

Speaking at the inauguration, His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita said: “Dubai continues to attract leading international exhibitions that drive economic growth and reinforce its global standing. As a city bridging continents, Dubai empowers industries by facilitating meaningful international engagement and accelerating the exchange of ideas. Events like DOMOTEX Middle East gather top-tier exhibitors from around the globe, advancing key sectors such as construction, real estate and design, which are pillars of our long-term development vision. By hosting this event, Dubai reaffirms its position as a hub for innovation, investment and cross-border collaboration.”

A strong lineup of international exhibitors is creating buzz across the exhibition floor. Notable participants include Heritage Carpets, Abu Dhabi National Carpet Factory, Standard Carpet, Tuftco, Nirmal International, Solomon Carpet, Farrahi, Almas Kavir Carpet, Royal Gold Carpet, Finex, Leyli Carpet, and Lexon. Each company is unveiling products that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary techniques, offering immersive displays and interactive presentations that speak to the evolving needs of modern buyers.

Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director of DOMOTEX at Deutsche Messe AG, stated: “DOMOTEX Middle East serves as a catalyst for industry collaboration, design innovation, and commercial growth. The strong global turnout underscores Dubai’s position as a driving force in international trade and design. It highlights the Middle East’s rising influence in setting the agenda for the flooring sector. This year’s event reflects the industry’s momentum and the region’s increasing relevance in shaping its future.”

Amir Ghanbarinia, Managing Director of Heritage Carpets, said: “DOMOTEX Middle East provides an unparalleled platform for us to engage with a knowledgeable and discerning audience. The response we’ve seen today has been incredibly encouraging, with visitors showing deep appreciation for our handmade carpets’ artistry and cultural significance. We are especially proud to present a museum-quality early 20th-century piece reflecting the finest Persian craftsmanship traditions. Our presence here also reinforces our commitment to sustainability, which aligns with the UAE’s long-term vision. We are working towards a zero carbon footprint across our operations, and it is rewarding to see that this message resonates strongly with the audience in Dubai.”

In addition to the exhibits, DOMOTEX Middle East 2025 offers a platform for networking and thought leadership. Attendees include architects, interior designers, procurement heads, contractors, and government stakeholders, who use the opportunity to explore new partnerships, gain insights into evolving market demands, and identify future opportunities. The event’s ability to connect the entire flooring value chain is part of what makes it a vital business and innovation hub.

With its doors open until 24 April, DOMOTEX Middle East 2025 is poised to deliver a high-impact experience for exhibitors and visitors. The event showcases the latest in flooring technology and design and reinforces Dubai’s growing reputation as a centre for global trade, creativity, and industrial progress.

For more information on DOMOTEX Middle East and detailed insights into the exhibitions and participants, please visit: https://www.domotex.de/en/about-us/domotex-worldwide/domotex-middle-east/

Posted: April 22, 2025

Source: DOMOTEX Worldwide / Deutsche Messe