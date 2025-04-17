BASF Celebrates Cotton Farmers’ Yield Achievements With 20th Annual FiberMax One Ton Club

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — April 15, 2025 — Cotton farmers and their families gathered in Lubbock, Texas, on April 3 to celebrate FiberMax® cotton yield achievements as part of BASF’s FiberMax One Ton Club™, a long-standing tradition now in its 20th year. The club recognizes cotton farmers who produce FiberMax yields of one ton or more in a given year. In total, 56 members made this year’s club following the 2024 growing season and were recognized at the annual banquet.

Scott and Jodi Meeks of Dalhart, Texas, achieved the highest yield with 3,012 pounds of cotton per acre. The club also continues to draw multi-year winners, including Eric and Christy Seidenberger of Garden City, Texas, who have now qualified for the club 18 times, and Duwane and Bonnie Billings of Seagraves, Texas, who have qualified 17 times.

All three new FiberMax cotton varieties that were introduced for the 2024 growing season (FM 765AX, FM 868AXTP and FM 823AXTP1) were used by farmers who achieved this year’s One Ton Club status. The next generation of BASF cotton varieties continue to deliver high yield potential while providing the consistency and quality farmers have come to expect over the last 20 years.

The club’s annual banquet culminates with a sweepstakes drawing for a two-year lease on a Ford® Super Duty® F-350 Lariat® truck. This year’s winners were Cooper and Rene Ellison of Petersburg, Texas.

“The FiberMax One Ton Club is an important and meaningful tradition at BASF and we are proud to have honored cotton farmers’ achievements now for 20 years,” said Mark Kelling, Area Manager at BASF Agricultural Solutions. “BASF is committed to helping cotton farmers doing the Biggest Job on Earth and we are always excited to recognize farmers who have trusted FiberMax cotton to answer the call to this unique challenge.”

Many cotton farmers have qualified for the One Ton Club over its 20-year history, and a growing number have become multi-year winners. Of the 56 growers who made the club this year, 42 were repeat winners. One Ton Club standouts who received special awards for their 2024 performance include:

Highest yield : Scott and Jodi Meeks of Dalhart, Texas, harvested an average of 3,012 pounds per acre with FM 1621GL.

: Scott and Jodi Meeks of Dalhart, Texas, harvested an average of 3,012 pounds per acre with FM 1621GL. Highest gross value : Scott and Jodi Meeks of Dalhart, Texas, achieved the highest gross value of $1,551.78 with FM 1621GL.

: Scott and Jodi Meeks of Dalhart, Texas, achieved the highest gross value of $1,551.78 with FM 1621GL. Most acres : H Bar H Farms of Dalhart, Texas, planted 3,239 acres to FM 1621GL and FM 765AX.

: H Bar H Farms of Dalhart, Texas, planted 3,239 acres to FM 1621GL and FM 765AX. Most varieties : H Bar H Farms of Dalhart, Texas, planted 3,239 acres to FM 1621GL and FM 765AX. Kornelious and Susana Enns of Enns Farm in Ackerly, Texas, planted 134 acres to FM 823AX and FM 868AX.

: H Bar H Farms of Dalhart, Texas, planted 3,239 acres to FM 1621GL and FM 765AX. Kornelious and Susana Enns of Enns Farm in Ackerly, Texas, planted 134 acres to FM 823AX and FM 868AX. Highest loan value: Cooper and Rene Ellison of Petersburg, Texas, achieved the highest loan value of $0.5769 with FM 1830GLT.

To qualify for the FiberMax One Ton Club, growers must produce a minimum of 2,000 pounds of ginned cotton per acre on a minimum of 20 acres planted with 100% FiberMax cotton from January 1 to December 31, 2024. The FiberMax One Ton Club is open to growers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Growers must provide an accurate and complete qualification form and gin recap sheets to verify 2,000 pounds per acre yields. See full details for qualification. https://agriculture.basf.us/crop-protection/products/seeds/fibermax/fibermax-one-ton-club.html

To view the complete list of 2024 winners and learn more about the FiberMax One Ton Club, visit FiberMax.com/OTC.

Posted: April 17, 2025

Source: BASF Corporation