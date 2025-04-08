AAPN Announces Vickie Rotante Will Speak At the Upcoming 2025 pro:Americas Annual Conference

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — April 8, 2025 — Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN) has announced that Vickie Rotante of Janie and Jack and Hatch Collection to the 2025 pro:Americas Annual Conference will speak at the Network’s 2025 pro:Americas Annual Conference.

Vickie Rotante is the Head of Product Development and Sourcing for Janie and Jack and Hatch Collection, a $250M portfolio of omnichannel brands specializing in childrenswear, maternity apparel, accessories, home, and beauty.

Prior to Janie and Jack, Vickie’s career has spanned over 30 years where she has served as the SVP/VP for top U.S. retailers, including Sundance Catalog, QVC, URBN, Dick’s Sporting Goods, New York & Company, and Cygne Design.

Known for her strategic leadership and operational expertise, Vickie has been instrumental in building sourcing playbooks and driving value across global supply chains. With a renewed focus on Western Hemisphere sourcing, Vickie is committed to creating a global supply chain matrix that optimizes both agility and margin while incorporating sustainable sourcing practices and ethical compliance standards.

A native New Yorker and graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, Vickie now resides in San Francisco.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Vickie Rotante of Janie and Jack and Hatch Collection to the 2025 pro:Americas Annual Conference,” said AAPN Executive Director, Lynsey Jones. “With her incredible industry experience and strategic insight, Vickie will be sharing her perspective on new business models, emerging brands, and the latest sourcing trends shaping the future of our industry. As part of the Go Global Retail team, she brings unique insights that simply can’t be missed—Vickie is truly a can’t-miss speaker for anyone looking to stay ahead in the evolving world of retail and sourcing.”

Americas Apparel Producers’ Network’s 2025 Annual Conference will be held from May 12 – 14, 2025, at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

To register, visit: https://www.aapnetwork.net/2025-pro-americas-conference

Posted: April 8, 2025

Source: Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN)