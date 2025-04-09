Carnegie Marks 50 Years With Création Baumann, Launches Vario Acoustic Divider In U.S.

NEW YORK, NY — March 27, 2025 — Carnegie, supplier of sustainable textiles and acoustic management solutions for the commercial industry, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its partnership with Création Baumann by introducing the Acoustic Divider Vario to the U.S. market. This innovative acoustic partition curtain system reduces noise levels by up to 23 decibels, creating quieter, more serene environments.

For half a century, Carnegie and Création Baumann have shared a commitment to design, quality, sustainability, and performance. Since 1974, their partnership has driven innovation in acoustics and textiles, with Carnegie serving as the exclusive North American partner for Création Baumann’s commercial products, including high-performance window and panel coverings.

“Our 50-year partnership with Création Baumann represents a groundbreaking journey towards sustainable innovation in window treatments, including acoustic solutions products. We are dedicated to redefining building environments with solutions that beautifully blend design and functionality, ensuring our spaces are not only aesthetically pleasing but also sustainable,” said Gordon Boggis, CEO of Carnegie. “The launch of Acoustic Divider Vario exemplifies our commitment to creating quieter, more serene spaces while championing eco-friendly practices. Together with Création Baumann, we are excited to lead the way in acoustic management and sustainable textile solutions, driving positive change for the commercial industry and beyond with Materials that Matter.”

As open floorplans continue to shape modern design, they often introduce acoustical challenges due to hard, reflective surfaces like glass and concrete. Acoustic Divider Vario addresses these issues by offering space division while reducing sound in just three layers due to its innovative NoiseBlocker technology. In collaboration with the Department of Technology and Architecture at Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, Création Baumann’s textile designers developed a synthetic rubber that offers sound insulation in a single layer while remaining soft, flexible, and maintaining its aesthetic and tactile quality. The outer layers can be chosen from Création Baumann’s extensive selection of beautiful acoustic fabrics.

“As we celebrate 50 years of partnership with Carnegie, we are reflecting on our past and embracing a future filled with possibilities,” said Philippe Baumann, CEO of Création Baumann. “Together, we are redefining acoustic environments, creating spaces that are both functional and aesthetically inspiring. Our commitment to quality and eco-friendly practices drives us to lead the industry in sustainable solutions, enhancing how we live and work.”

For optimal performance, Acoustic Divider Vario is expertly constructed and installed by Carnegie’s certified workrooms and installers, ensuring that a peaceful retreat is just a curtain pull away.

As a certified B Corporation that champions PVC-free and recycled materials, Carnegie strives to lead the textiles and acoustics industry with an authentic commitment to sustainability. From biobased textiles made from sugarcane to PET products crafted with post-consumer recycled plastics, Carnegie delivers beautiful and innovative solutions that enhance both textile and acoustic performance, placing sustainability at the core of its mission.

Carnegie’s partnership with Création Baumann includes numerous textiles for drapery, panels, and wallcoverings. For more information about the latest additions, visit www.carnegiefabrics.com.

Posted: April 9, 2025

Source: Carnegie