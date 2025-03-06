X-Rite Earns Silver Badge From Ecovadis For Sustainability Performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March 6, 2025 — X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, announced today that it has achieved a Silver Badge from EcoVadis, a global leader in business sustainability assessments. Earning a Silver Medal places X-Rite in the top 15 percent of companies globally for sustainability practices.

The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. More than 130,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.

“We are extremely excited to receive a Silver rating in our first assessment through EcoVadis,” said Jeff McKee, President, X-Rite. “This recognition validates our longstanding commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. As a trusted partner to our customers, we are dedicated to making a positive environmental and social impact through our operations, products, and partnerships.”

X-Rite’s sustainability initiatives are built on three core pillars—Products, Planet, and People—driving the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and promoting responsible business practices.

Our team works across all functions and geographies to uphold the highest standards of corporate responsibility and continuous improvement. As part of Veralto, X-Rite contributes to a broader mission of Safeguarding the World’s Most Vital Resources™ by supporting scientific and technological innovation that help our customers advance sustainability, branding, safety, compliance, and traceability objectives.

EcoVadis’ business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

Posted: March 6, 2025

Source X-Rite Incorporated