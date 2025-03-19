The National Cotton Council (NCC) Applauds The Trump Administration For Emergency Assistance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — March 18, 2025 — The National Cotton Council (NCC) extends its gratitude to President Trump and Secretary Brooke Rollins for their swift action in providing up to $10 billion in direct economic assistance to agricultural producers through the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program (ECAP). This timely support is a crucial lifeline for cotton producers facing increased input costs and market uncertainties.

This critical assistance will lessen the financial burden on cotton producers and help stabilize the industry during these challenging times. NCC continues to urge Congress about the necessity of a new farm bill with a meaningful improvement in the safety net applicable for the 2025 crop.

We encourage all eligible cotton producers to take advantage of the ECAP program by submitting their applications to their local FSA county office by August 15, 2025. For more information on eligibility and application procedures, please visit fsa.usda.gov/ecap.

Source: The National Cotton Council (NCC)