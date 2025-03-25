SPI 2025: Where Screen Printing Meets The Future – Innovation, Global Brands And Advanced Materials In Focus

BRUSSELS — March 25, 2025 — Screen printing is no longer just a printing method—it’s an innovation driver for industries worldwide. From flexible electronics to high-security printing, Screen Print Innovations 2025, organised by European Specialist Printing Manufacturers Association (ESMA), will showcase the latest breakthroughs and connect industry leaders shaping the future. As the world’s only dedicated screen printing event, SPI 2025 is where researchers, manufacturers, and brands collaborate on the next wave of technological advancements.

Following the announcement of key industry leaders in screen printing for 5G/6G antennas, security printing, and fuel cells, SPI 2025 is thrilled to introduce three additional renowned speakers who will share insights into working with global brands and advancements in flexible electronics.

New Keynote Speakers

Chris Vacca: Unlocking Success with Major Brands: An Outcome-Based Approach

In today’s competitive landscape, brands like Nike seek more than just technical advancements—they demand solutions that drive real outcomes. What do industry giants like Nike truly look for in their suppliers? Chris Vacca, former Nike Innovation & Supply chain leader, will break down the winning formula for technology companies looking to work with major brands. Attendees will learn how to move beyond technical specs and deliver solutions that drive real business impact — securing long-term partnerships with global leaders.

Through real-world case studies, Vacca will demonstrate how strategic thinking, vendor collaboration, and innovation in sustainability, automation, and digitization can provide a competitive edge. Attendees will leave with actionable strategies to win new business and grow existing partnerships with top-tier brands.

Vacca played a pivotal role in shaping some of Nike’s most disruptive innovation platforms, including Nike Flyknit, Nike Forward, and Nike ColorDry.

Menno Bos: Next Generation of Formable Substrates: Unlocking Innovation in Automotive and Flexible Electronics

As industries push the boundaries of design and functionality, formable substrates are transforming the landscape of automotive lighting, printed electronics, and decorative surfaces. Menno Bos, sales manager International at Kimoto Ltd., Switzerland, will explore the latest advancements in high-efficiency diffusion films and pre-cured hardcoat PC technologies. With 25 years of experience in functional coated films and a background in Industrial Automation Engineering, Bos will highlight how these cutting-edge materials enhance durability, aesthetics, and performance across industries.

Attendees will gain insights into breakthrough applications, from flexible electronics to next-generation automotive surfaces, and discover new ways to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

Philip Renners: Tailored Production with Printed Electronics Showcasing Innovations in Elderly Care

A key challenge in the development of this medical device, besides ensuring the reliable performance of the sensors, was primarily the cost and scalability of the solution. Printed electronics offer clear advantages over traditional designs of electronic components in this regard. Through additive manufacturing using printing machines, very lightweight, flexible, robust, and cost-efficient electronic components can be produced. Due to their unique properties, they are particularly suitable for use in wearables and medical technology applications. Production on specialized roll-to-roll printing machines enables high-volume manufacturing.

Philip Renners earned his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from the University of Münster. During this time, he was also a scientific assistant, before becoming project manager and Head of R&D at PolyTaksys. As vice president R&D at Witte Technology since 2020, he is responsible for business development as well as research and development of printed electronics.

Exhibitor Showcase at SPI 2025

Beyond expert-led sessions, SPI 2025’s exhibitor showcase will feature leading companies unveiling the latest advancements in screen printing for automation, electronics, and industrial manufacturing. Here’s a preview of what to expect:

CST – Unveiling a new machinery series with high resolutions and laser power.

Grünig and SignTronic – Presenting a modular concept for automated screen production.

INO – Displaying a fully automatic modular machine for high-precision printing on sensitive foils.

KIWO – Introducing new screen-printable protective films for safeguarding sensitive surfaces.

Lüscher Technologies – Unveiling a groundbreaking innovation exclusively at SPI 2025.

Proell – Featuring chemical products and adhesion promoters for in-mold decoration and industrial applications.

Sun Chemical – Showcasing inks for human-machine interfaces, combining functional and graphic inks for enhanced visual impact and reliability.

Technigraf – Showcasing an upgraded combination dryer featuring UV and IR radiation.

Thieme – Presenting a fully automatic screen printing system for various industrial sectors.

Join the Future of Screen Printing at SPI Essen

The groundbreaking advancements presented by these keynote speakers at the SPI Innovation Theatre highlight the transformative potential of screen printing across multiple industries. Industry professionals, researchers, and innovators are encouraged to attend these sessions to gain valuable insights into the latest technological trends. Registrations are free for all visitors.

Event Details:

Date: 3-5 June 2025

3-5 June 2025 Location: Messe Essen, Germany

Join SPI Today: Secure your place at the leading event for screen printing innovation.

Visitors: spi-europe.com/visitors/visitor-registration

spi-europe.com/visitors/visitor-registration Exhibitors: spi-europe.com/exhibitors/book-your-stand

spi-europe.com/exhibitors/book-your-stand Stay Updated: spi-europe.com/contact

Posted: March 25, 2025

Source: European Specialist Printing Manufacturers Association (ESMA)

