Registration Opens For AATCC Committee Meetings

DURHAM, N.C. — March 19, 2025 — AATCC extends an open invitation for all interested professionals to have a seat at the table and help shape the future of textiles by registering to participate in upcoming committee meetings. These volunteer-led committees create test methods, measurements, specifications, and educational resources that enable quality, safety, sustainability, and innovation across textile supply chains worldwide.

Guidelines for textile processing, manufacturing, testing, and compliance are improved through the lending of invaluable expertise by committee members. Unique perspectives that promote innovation and establish baseline metrics are contributed by participants. Insider access to emerging technologies and trends influencing textile materials, production methods, safety testing, sustainability measures, and cutting-edge inventions on the horizon is gained through engagement with these pivotal committees.

AATCC provides platforms for students, industry experts and everyone in between to contribute their passions and insights. These platforms include open committee meetings, technical resources, networking opportunities, and more. Committee participation is free and open to all who desire to learn, as well as to lead progress. By engaging with AATCC’s diverse array of committees, volunteers can directly influence the responsible, informed, and sustainable advancement of textiles globally.

Administrative Committee Meetings

AATCC members determine the direction of the Association. Attend virtual Administrative Committee Meetings to learn or lead new projects for conferences, membership, education, and more. There is no fee to attend, and your input is welcome. The fall series includes meetings with the technical committees on statistics and editorial review. Whether you are a math nerd, a language fanatic, or just a textile fan, there’s a place for you in an AATCC committee!

Research Committee Meetings

Join AATCC members and other industry stakeholders to help develop and revise standards and testing materials used around the world. This year AATCC is hosting the Research Committee Meetings at the StateView Hotel located at 2451 Alumni Dr, Raleigh, NC, USA.

If travel isn’t an option, you can still join meetings remotely. Meetings are open to all—no membership or fee required. If you’re looking for leadership experience, an opportunity to boost your reputation as an expert in your field, or a way to give back to the industry, this is your chance! A complete schedule of meetings and events is posted online. Advance registration is appreciated to facilitate planning.

Get Involved

AATCC committee meetings are working meetings. They are also an opportunity to meet people from across industry and around the world. Whether the discussion focuses on defining sustainability or choosing the location for an upcoming conference, there is always something new to learn and room to share.

Posted: March 19, 2025

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)