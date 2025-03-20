PLASTICS Releases Analysis: Impact Of EU Retaliatory Tariffs On The Plastics Industry

WASHINGTON, D.C. — March 20, 2025 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has released an official analysis, authored by Chief Economist Dr. Perc Pineda, examining the potential impact of the European Union’s proposed retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. plastics industry.

Dr. Pineda writes, “The European Commission has identified 1,708 products for possible countermeasures, including 60 resin and plastic products at the 8-digit EU Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) level. When matched to the corresponding 6-digit U.S. HTS codes, the proposed EU tariffs are estimated to impact $5.9 billion in U.S. plastics resin and product exports to the EU, based on 2024 export values.”

To read the full analysis on the PLASTICS blog

https://www.plasticsindustry.org/blog/the-eu-considers-targeting-u-s-plastics-in-response-to-u-s-steel-and-aluminum-tariffs/

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)