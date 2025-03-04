Plastics Industry Association Shares Concern About Tariffs, Urges Trade Policies That Strengthen U.S. Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — March 4, 2025 — PLASTICS President and CEO Matt Seaholm issued the following statement regarding the Trump Administration’s implementation of tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China:

“The plastics industry continues to recognize the importance of securing our borders and combating illegal drug trafficking to protect American communities and eradicate fentanyl from our society. A strong and secure nation is fundamental to economic growth and industrial stability.

“PLASTICS remains deeply concerned about the tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, and their impact on U.S. plastics manufacturing and jobs. While we understand President Trump’s rationale, a competitive industry depends on policies that protect American manufacturing while ensuring stable supply chains. These tariffs will disrupt the movement of essential machines, products, and materials that keep American manufacturers running across sectors like healthcare, consumer products, and automotive.

“The plastics industry is a cornerstone of American manufacturing and daily life. We know that a strategic, measured approach to trade is critical to strengthening—not harming—the U.S. economy. We urge policymakers to support balanced trade policies that enhance U.S. competitiveness, reinforce supply chains, and drive continued innovation,” Seaholm concluded.

In 2023, U.S. plastics exports totaled $74.2 billion, exceeding imports of $73.3 billion and resulting in a $958 million trade surplus. This strength underscores the industry’s global leadership; however, new tariffs on key trading partners threaten supply chains, increase costs, and risk eroding this advantage. To sustain growth and innovation, trade policies must bolster—not hinder—U.S. plastics manufacturing and economic leadership.

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, including Equipment Suppliers, Material Suppliers, Processors, and Recyclers, representing over one million workers in our $519 billion U.S. industry. PLASTICS advances the priorities of our members who are dedicated to investing in technologies that improve capabilities and advances in recycling and sustainability and providing essential products that allow for the protection and safety of our lives. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members, and the eighth largest U.S. manufacturing industry, more globally competitive while supporting circularity through educational initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, convening opportunities and policy advocacy, including the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, NPE: The Plastics Show.

Posted: March 4, 2025

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)

