Plastics Industry Association And America’s Plastic Makers® Thank Senator Capito For Continued Leadership And Applaud Introduction Of Recycling Infrastructure Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — March 20, 2025 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) and America’s Plastic Makers, a division of the American Chemistry Council, commend U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) for her continued leadership and steadfast commitment to recycling innovation through the Strategies to Eliminate Waste and Accelerate Recycling Development (STEWARD) Act. PLASTICS and America’s Plastic Makers also applaud U.S. Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) and Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) for introducing the Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act (RIAA), an important component of the broader STEWARD Act framework.

Senator Capito’s leadership has been critical in driving investments and advancing sustainable solutions to improve recycling infrastructure and enhance recycling capabilities nationwide. The complementary introduction of the RIAA further supports these efforts by establishing a vital EPA pilot program to significantly expand recycling access, especially in rural and underserved communities. This legislation promotes increased transfer stations, improved curbside recycling services, and strengthened public-private partnerships to streamline recycling processes, reduce costs, and support local job creation.

Matt Seaholm, President and CEO of PLASTICS, stated, “We commend Senator Capito and Representatives Miller-Meeks and Sherrill for their bipartisan commitment to enhancing America’s recycling infrastructure. These legislative initiatives represent crucial progress toward achieving a circular economy, keeping valuable resources in use, fostering innovation, creating jobs, and bolstering the U.S. manufacturing sector.”

“Congress has a real opportunity to drive meaningful change by supporting the bipartisan STEWARD Act and RIAA,” said Ross Eisenberg, President of America’s Plastic Makers. “These bills will expand access to recycling, modernize our infrastructure, and invest in innovation—ensuring more plastics are recovered, reducing waste, and strengthening American manufacturing.”

PLASTICS and America’s Plastic Makers remain committed to collaborating with policymakers, industry stakeholders, and communities to ensure successful passage and effective implementation of these key initiatives.

Posted: March 21, 2025

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) and America’s Plastic Makers, a division of the American Chemistry Council