NRI Industrial Sales Inc. Expands Leadership In Circular Economy With European Market Growth

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario / WARSAW, Poland— March 27, 2025 — NRI Industrial Sales Inc. is redefining how businesses recover value from surplus industrial assets while minimizing environmental impact. As a leader in industrial asset recovery and sustainable surplus management, the company has helped manufacturers and distributors across North America optimize their supply chains, reduce waste, and increase operational efficiency. Now, with its expansion into Europe, NRI Industrial is bringing its proven circular economy model to an even broader global audience.

Over the years, NRI Industrial has developed a strong reputation for its ability to recover, redistribute, and repurpose surplus assets. The company processes millions of pounds of industrial equipment and components annually, ensuring that valuable resources remain in circulation rather than becoming obsolete. Through advanced technology and an extensive global distribution network, NRI has successfully connected businesses with surplus solutions that reduce storage costs, streamline asset liquidation, and support environmental sustainability. By leveraging data-driven asset tracking and AI-powered inventory management, NRI continues to refine its approach to surplus recovery, ensuring maximum value and tax efficiency for its clients.

This expansion into Europe reflects NRI’s commitment to helping manufacturers and industrial partners improve their surplus asset management strategies. By working with European manufacturers, distributors, and system integrators, NRI is providing solutions that align with sustainability goals and evolving regulatory requirements. With the industrial sector placing greater emphasis on circular supply chains, this expansion positions NRI as a key player in the global movement toward waste reduction and responsible asset recovery. Companies across Europe will now have access to NRI’s expertise, ensuring they can seamlessly integrate surplus management into their operations while maintaining compliance with their regional sustainability policies.

To further highlight its impact and industry expertise, NRI Industrial will be exhibiting at ANEXPO 2025 from June 16-18 in Warsaw, a premier event dedicated to automation and industrial solutions. This opportunity allows NRI to connect with manufacturers and distributors seeking to improve their surplus management strategies. Attendees can gain insights into how NRI Industrial’s services can help transform their surplus assets into revenue and tax streams while reducing their environmental output, and learn how NRI Industrial can become a trusted partner in sustainable surplus logistics and management. As part of NRI Industrial’s presence at ANEXPO 2025, join us as we present the Revolutionizing the Circular Economy: NRI Industrial’s Role in Sustainable Asset Recovery topic with a focus on the sustainable asset recovery and the circular economy, and its impact on North America.

Companies are looking for innovative ways to optimize all their resources while meeting their environmental responsibilities. With a growing international footprint and a stronger European presence, NRI Industrial can help companies and industries deliver smart, sustainable solutions for surplus recovery.

NRI Industrial is offering one-on-one meetings at ANEXPO 2025 to help manufacturers and distributors explore tailored strategy solutions for surplus recovery. These individual discussions can provide a valuable opportunity for companies to learn how NRI Industrial can partner with them to strengthen their asset management strategies while reducing environmental impact. Companies can learn more about NRI Industrial’s services by visiting nrisolutions.com.

Posted: March 27, 2025

Source: NRI Industrial Sales Inc.