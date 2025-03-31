New Ownership, New Name – Composite Resins By Alta Performance Materials

DUBLIN, Ohio and BARCELONA, Spain— March 31, 2025 — On December 2, 2024, INEOS Enterprises announced it entered into an agreement to sell its composites business to KPS Capital Partners, LP (“KPS”). The acquisition has now closed and, as of today, INEOS Composites has become a standalone company under KPS’ ownership. The name of the new company is Alta Performance Materials (“Alta” or the “Company”).

Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, and Barcelona, Spain, Alta has approximately 900 employees and operates 17 manufacturing facilities and three technology centers across North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Andrew Miller appointed CEO of Alta Performance Materials

Andrew Miller, who served as the Chief Executive Officer of INEOS Composites, continues to lead Alta as the new Chief Executive Officer with the support of the existing senior management team.

“We are excited for this new chapter as an independent company. We are proud of the organization we have built and look forward to driving innovation and excellence as a company dedicated to elevating performance in composites. Becoming an independent company fully focused on composites gives us a unique opportunity to drive development of the future of composite materials to win together with our customers,” said Andrew Miller, CEO of Alta Performance Materials. “We couldn’t be happier to partner with KPS in this next phase given their extensive track record of establishing and growing world class industrial companies.”

Focus on innovation, continuous improvement and customer experience

KPS, Alta’s new owner, is a leading global private equity firm with decades of experience successfully transforming its portfolio companies into industry-leading competitors in the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

“We will leverage KPS’ successful, multi-decade experience of investing in process industries, along with our commitment to manufacturing excellence and global network, to drive profitability and create an entrepreneurial culture centered on innovation, continuous improvement and superior customer experience. We look forward to partnering with Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Miller, and the Alta Performance Materials team to accelerate the Company’s value creation plan,” said Raquel Vargas Palmer, Managing Partner of KPS.

Beginning of a new chapter

Alta is a trusted leader in high-performance composite resins with a legacy built on decades of innovation and chemical expertise, The Company has roots of origin in industry pioneers Dow, Neste, and later Ashland, and has continually evolved to meet the needs of its customers. Alta is entering an exciting new chapter as an independent company—one defined by agility, growth, and a renewed entrepreneurial spirit. Alta is poised to deliver even greater value to its customers and partners through its relentless commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation. “We are excited to shape the future of composite resins with the same dedication our customers have come to expect—now with even greater flexibility to drive innovation forward,” says Andrew Miller.

