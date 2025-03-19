NeoCon 2025 At THE MART: The Ultimate Hub For Design & Discovery

CHICAGO, IL — March 18, 2025 — As NeoCon 2025 approaches, THE MART unveils an impressive lineup of showroom expansions, new leases, and 7th-floor exhibitors. New and notable, established and emerging, domestic and international brands are all taking part in the action across the NeoCon floors. The 56th edition of the show (June 9-11, 2025) offers design professionals an unmatched opportunity to discover cutting-edge products and resources, connect and network with industry leaders, and engage in thought-provoking, immersive activations and conferences.

“With so many influential and global brands expanding and new companies joining, THE MART continues to be our industry’s center of design, the ultimate hub for companies looking to elevate their market position,” says Byron Morton, Vice President & Co-Head of Leasing. “And NeoCon is more than just an event—it’s a continuous source of energy that flows throughout the year; a driving force of innovation and business growth.”

Showroom Expansions: Growing the Design Ecosystem

Notable top-tier brands have deepened their investments in THE MART, expanding showroom footprints to better showcase growing portfolios and evolving innovations, including wall-coverings, textiles, and specialty surfaces company Wolf-Gordon (3-100); storied contemporary furniture manufacturer Davis Furniture (3-115); sustainable leather manufacturer Green Hides (1062); acoustics innovator Turf (1048) which will unveil the 20,000 square-foot Turf Design Experience Center; and B Corp and carbon neutral Spanish furniture leader Andreu World (300) which has doubled its size with a new 20,000 square-foot space.

“For over 50 years, NeoCon has provided us with a platform to share fresh ideas and build meaningful connections within the design community,” says Danny Davis, President of Davis Furniture. “Expanding into a newly renovated showroom allows us to create an inspiring space that empowers our clients to push the boundaries of design and creativity.”

Green Hides is equally enthusiastic about its enlarged presence. “THE MART has been pivotal in our growth, we’re beyond excited to expand and open a larger showroom. This new space on the 10th floor will better represent our brand and showcase our expanding capabilities,” says Keith Hill, Vice President of Green Hides.

“The opening of the Turf Design Experience Center represents a major milestone for our team and stays true to Turf’s Chicago roots as a local manufacturer,” comments Rob Perri, Vice President, Brand Companies, Armstrong World Industries, parent company of Turf. “It is not only a testament to our dedication to innovation, quality, sustainability, and exceptional design but also an invitation to designers, specifiers, architects, and more to experience the limitless abilities of Turf. The expanded showroom and new offices are more than just physical space—they’re an experience of the future of Turf.”

For global furniture manufacturer Andreu World, this expansion cements the brand’s 70-year commitment to a fully circular economy. “Driving a positive impact on both people and the planet, the new space strengthens our long-standing relationship with THE MART and our sustainable business growth,” says Jesús Llinares, Andreu World CEO. “It allows us to further our mission of bringing sustainable, forward-thinking design to a broader audience, aligning perfectly with THE MART’s legacy and commitment to innovation.”

New Showrooms: Notable Newcomers

Adding to the already dynamic mix of prestigious brands, several leading companies will unveil new permanent spaces this year. Since 2024, THE MART has completed more than 175,000 square feet of leasing transactions, introducing an exciting array of captivating new brands and innovations to explore during NeoCon and year-round. Among the newcomers positioning themselves for long-term expansion within the North American market are: ergonomic seating manufacturer HÅG (1085); sustainable acoustics brand Baresque (Zintra + FUNC. + Botton + Gardiner) (394); West Elm Work (10-165); Spanish furniture manufacturer Viccarbe (10-152); architectural systems and ceilings solutions provider Arktura (10-154); and K-12 education furniture specialists Smith System (11-111).

For Baresque, the new move represents a pivotal moment. “Marking our 10th year at NeoCon, we’re thrilled to elevate our presence from a temporary booth to a permanent showroom—a testament to the Baresque Group’s enduring commitment to innovation and excellence in the commercial design industry,” states Angus Blaiklock, Executive Director of Baresque. “This space allows us to deepen our connection with architects, designers, and specifiers in a way that inspires.”

Arktura’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Patricia Kisereu, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the transformative nature of their new showroom. “This isn’t just a showroom; it’s a vortex of possibility. We’re redefining how the industry engages with materials by creating a space to explore capability—bringing something bold, rebellious, and unlike anything seen before.”

7th Floor: New Exhibitors to Discover

NeoCon 2025 will introduce a number of new and returning companies to its 7th-floor Exhibit Hall. The floor will feature dedicated, amenity-rich spaces for immersive activations and curated experiences and companies including: design-forward European brands like Ferroluce SRL, PLYCOLLECTION, and Visplay GmbH; architectural products, flooring, and technology innovators such as Formica, Slalom, AHF Products, Behr Paint, Configura, and Cyncly; global sourcing exhibitors like Kano Global, Modernsolid Industrial, and Merryfair; and furniture and fabric specialists including Offices to Go, Ultrafabrics, Mantra Inspired Furniture, Virco, Cane-line, Emu, Nardi, and FEEK.

Register for NeoCon 2025

Show registration is free for all attendees. To register, head here: https://neocon.com/register . Keynotes will be delivered live onsite during the show and will also be available for streaming on NeoCon.com. Programming registration for keynotes, featured presentations, CEU seminars, talks, and workshops will open on April 1, 2025.

Posted: March 19, 2025

Source: NeoCon®