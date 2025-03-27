Hohenstein Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

BOENNIGHEIM, Germany — March 27, 2025 — Responsible action is a defining value for Hohenstein, a global testing and research provider. Their 2024 Sustainability Report provides transparency through documented progress and detailed insights into how sustainability is embedded. It covers both the existing sustainability measures at the German headquarters and the company’s goals for 2025 and beyond. The direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3) of its worldwide locations were recorded for the first time.

Hohenstein sees ecological, social and economic sustainability as success factors for the future and has taken important action over the past year:

Environmental : In addition to a new combined heat and power plant, the photovoltaic system was installed at the headquarters. An environmental team and the newly appointed environmental officer are supporting the environmental management system in accordance with EMAS (Eco-Management and Audit Scheme). Future reduction targets and measures will be comprehensively developed based on the initial greenhouse gas emissions.

: In addition to a new combined heat and power plant, the photovoltaic system was installed at the headquarters. An environmental team and the newly appointed environmental officer are supporting the environmental management system in accordance with EMAS (Eco-Management and Audit Scheme). Future reduction targets and measures will be comprehensively developed based on the initial greenhouse gas emissions. Social : Through support, training and transparent exchange, Hohenstein is working to implement respectful cooperation with all the global employees. The work-life balance also remains a focus. An internal satisfaction survey shows that 85% of employees are satisfied or very satisfied with Hohenstein as an employer. Most of the improvements that employees suggested in the survey have been implemented.

: Through support, training and transparent exchange, Hohenstein is working to implement respectful cooperation with all the global employees. The work-life balance also remains a focus. An internal satisfaction survey shows that 85% of employees are satisfied or very satisfied with Hohenstein as an employer. Most of the improvements that employees suggested in the survey have been implemented. Corporate Governance: Hohenstein management creates a motivating work environment by promoting autonomy, meaning and expertise. Regular colloquia and HR consultations were expanded to include additional formats for communicating with management and increasing exchange. The Sustainable Development team was expanded.

Hohenstein has been implementing various measures to protect the environment and conserve resources for decades. This was confirmed by external KEFF+Check in 2024. Next year, the goal will be further optimized as part of the EMAS introduction. “Sustainability and the responsible use of our planet’s resources are a matter of course for us,” explains CEO Dr. Stefan Droste. “The increasing number of extreme weather events around the world clearly shows that every individual is called upon to contribute to safeguarding our common future. For this reason, environmental and climate protection is a top priority at Hohenstein.”

The family-owned company wants to take responsibility, not only in its own sustainable actions, but also as a reliable partner for its customers: “2024 was characterized by new regulations. In the EU alone, numerous directives were adopted, but in some cases their introduction was postponed while their content is being finalized,” explains Katja Hetzer, Sustainability Development Manager at Hohenstein. “We support our clients in developing a solid strategic direction and selecting suitable measures. Thanks to our expertise in various specialties, we cover many aspects, not only for the fulfilment of corporate due diligence obligations, but also for sustainable product development.”

Posted: March 27, 2025

Source: Hohenstein Institute America, Inc.