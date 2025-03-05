Hexcel And FIDAMC Join Forces To Shape The Future Of Composite Materials

STAMFORD, Conn. — March 5, 2025 — The Foundation for Research, Development and Application of Composite Materials (FIDAMC) a research and technology centre in composite manufacturing, and composite materials producer Hexcel, have announced a strategic partnership to drive innovation, research, and future development of advanced composite materials.

This collaboration aims to explore new applications that will enhance the performance and sustainability of composite materials, and establish the state of the art for future advanced materials. By combining FIDAMC’s expertise in advanced manufacturing technologies with Hexcel’s industrial leadership and market reach, the partnership will accelerate the transition from research to real-world applications across multiple industries, including aerospace, automotive and other industrial markets.

Pioneering the Next Generation of Composite Materials

The partnership will focus on:

Researching new applications: Exploring novel uses for composite materials to improve efficiency, performance, and sustainability.

Collaborative innovation and development: Joint R&D projects will foster breakthrough advancements in material properties, manufacturing processes, and automation technologies.

Setting the standard for the future: Establishing a roadmap for the evolution of composite materials over the next decade, defining the industry’s benchmarks and best practices.

Driving Industry Transformation

With increasing global demand for lightweight, high-performance, and sustainable materials, this partnership positions FIDAMC and Hexcel at the forefront of technological transformation. By integrating cutting-edge digitalization, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing techniques, the collaboration will enhance material performance, reduce production costs, and contribute to the sustainability goals of the industry.

“This strategic alliance will accelerate the development of next-generation composite materials and their applications in high-impact industries”, said Ernesto Gonzalez, CEO of FIDAMC. By leveraging our combined expertise, we will create disruptive innovations that set the foundation for the future of composites.

Thierry Merlot, President Aerospace Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa & Industrial of Hexcel, added: “Innovation is at the core of our business. By partnering with FIDAMC, we will not only push the limits of what composite materials can achieve but also establish a clear vision for their role in the coming decade”

Posted: March 5, 2025

Source: Hexcel Corporation