Focus On Denim For Monforts At Saigontex 2025

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — March 25, 2025 — At the SaigonTex 2025 textile machinery exhibition which is taking place from April 9-12 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Monforts will highlight the benefits of its advanced finishing technologies for denim.

Over 900 Monforts THERMEX hotflue dyeing systems are now operational in the main textile producing countries, with many of them devoted to denim production, and a significant number already reaping the benefits of the Econtrol® and Econtrol®T-CA processes*.

Econtrol is a continuous process for the dyeing of woven cotton and cellulosic fabrics in which reactive dyestuffs are fixed into the fabric in a one-step dyeing and drying operation with a controlled combination of steam and air. The entire pad-dry process takes just two-to-three minutes at a temperature of between 120-130°C and a relative humidity volume of 25-30 percent.

Monforts denim range concepts which are successfully running worldwide enable the processing of high-qualtiy and reproducible fabrics which are stretched and skewed far more gently than with conventional range combinations.

The ‘double rubber’ version of a THERMEX range comprises two compressive shrinkage units and two felt calenders in line, for super elastic and bi-elastic materials. Additionally, the combined drying, stretching and skewing functions for denim fabric are possible with the ThermoStretch unit, which can also include an EcoApplicator system for the minimum application of necessary finishing chemicals.

“These latest Monforts lines allow users to be extremely versatile and respond quickly to market demand, while also allowing very short production runs,” said Monforts Head of Denim Hans Wroblowski, who will be present at the Ho Chi Minh exhibition along with specialists from the company’s regional partner, Peja Vietnam, at stand 1L01 in Hall A1.

In 2024, Vietnam surpassed Bangladesh to become the world’s second-largest textiles and apparel exporter, trailing only China, with total export revenues reaching $44 billion. This is in part due to tariffs that are currently 10 to 20 percent lower than China’s and significantly cheaper labor costs — less than half of China’s.

Vietnam’s textile and apparel industry is poised for further expansion in 2025, leveraging cost advantages and rapid production turnaround while proactively managing rising logistics costs and adapting to shifting trade dynamics.

“Vietnam is now a significant market for us and we have developed long-standing relationships of mutual trust with many of the leading textile manufacturers,” says Hans Wroblowski. “Peja Vietnam has proved the perfect partner in installing and commissioning Monforts machines, with its service team working side by side with our own engineers to ensure the machines fully meet every customer expectation. Together, we are looking forward to fruitful discussions at SaigonTex.”

* Econtrol® is a registered trademark of DyStar Colours Distribution GmbH, Germany.

Posted: March 25, 2025

Source: A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG