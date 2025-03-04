CLIMATEX Offers Circular Solutions To Accelerate The Transition To A Circular Economy In The Textile Industry

ZURICH — March 4, 2025 — CLIMATEX is developing Circular Textile Technologies not only to give textiles several lives, but also to lead the industry together with like-minded people into a circular future. The unmixed separation of blended fabrics or a dissolving sewing thread are circular innovations by the Swiss brand and an opportunity for the entire industry. These forward-looking solutions directly address the challenges of textile manufacturing, which produces more than 100 million tons of textiles each year, of which only about 1 percent is recycled.

Circular concepts for urgently needed change

At the same time, CLIMATEX’s recyclable technologies address upcoming EU regulations and city initiatives, such as Zurich’s requirement for a higher proportion of circular and recycled textiles. CLIMATEX’s patented technologies help companies comply with these regulations while increasing their competitiveness. Committed to continuous innovation, CLIMATEX develops solutions that are not only environmentally friendly, but also improve the functionality and durability of textiles – benefiting both the environment and the people who use them every day. With technologies such as DUALCYCLE and STITCHLOCK, the company is already advancing circular design, pioneering methods for the material-specific separation of textiles and promoting a sustainable, circular future.

The recycling challenge

Unlike glass or aluminium, which circulate as mono-materials in a closed loop, the textile recycling industry faces a complex challenge: garments are made up of different materials — including seams, linings, zips and glues. These intricate structures make efficient recycling difficult, as recycling plants require unmixed material fractions. This is where CLIMATEX comes in with its patented technologies, in particular its ability to achieve pure textile separation. In addition, its latest innovation, the STITCHLOCK dissolvable sewing thread, prepares garments for recycling and paves the way for a circular economy in the industry.

STITCHLOCK: The sewing thread of the future

With the dissolving sewing thread, even complex sewn products such as garments, shoes, accessories or upholstery fabrics can be disassembled in a simple process. This dismantling process requires only pressure, water and high temperatures — without the need for special recycling facilities. STITCHLOCK is Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, biodegradable, non-toxic and safe for biological systems. It supports the Design for Disassembly and Circular Design approaches and makes textiles ‘Ready for Recycling’. CLIMATEX fills a critical gap in the recycling process for a zero waste future. Within weeks of its launch, STITCHLOCK received two coveted awards: the ISPO Award and the PCIAW Award.

DUALCYCLE: Pure separation made easy

DUALCYCLE technology is the first in the world to enable solvent-free, unmixed separation of blended fabrics. Unlike mixed fibers, which are still found in around 70 percent of all garments and cannot be separated again, this technology uses a ‘textile lock’ to combine two or more materials into a mixed fabric. This lock connects natural and synthetic fibers without mixing them. Using pressure, water and high temperatures, the materials can be easily separated at the end of their life cycle and returned to the biological or technical cycle. This technology is unique in the world and offers a solution to one of the textile industry’s biggest problems.

“With the textile lock, we are creating functional textiles that not only offer exceptional performance, such as moisture management or temperature regulation, but are also fully recyclable. In this way, we are shaping the future of the textile industry in a circular way,” Fredy Baumeler, CTO of CLIMATEX and the mastermind behind the technology

Posted: March 4, 2025

Source: CLIMATEX