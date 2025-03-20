Caldera Releases Expanded Features For Direct-To-Film And Direct-To-Garment Digital Textile Printing

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — March 20, 2025 — Caldera, part of Dover, today announced the launch of its latest raster image processor (“RIP”) solution for Direct-to-Film (DTF) and Direct-to-Garment (DTG) digital textile printing. This new solution offers an expanded range of features for printed apparel creators, printers and producers and is compatible with Windows and MacOS.

Caldera’s new RIP solution is available to the entire garment decoration market, providing a simplified tool that allows users to offer full customization to their clients for unique pieces and small batch print runs. The interface is easy to use and includes built-in self-training guides, which allow users of all experience levels to learn and improve their DTF and DTG skills autonomously.

“We’ve made the interface intuitive and focused on the features that matter most for DTF and DTG users,” says Sebastien Hanssens, VP of Marketing & Operations at Caldera. “We’ve built the product to simplify the creation of accurate apparel decoration designs that align with a brand’s colors. This not only saves users significant time, allowing them to complete more orders, but it also helps beginners to learn and improve DTF and DTG skills through integrated educational content.”

The solution’s software can handle white ink with precise White Management Tools and measurements, and its Print Management features include ready-to-use presets built by experts. Users can also preview their designs before printing, allowing them to spot potential errors and save time.

Caldera’s specialized RIP includes File Preparation tools, such as automatic image mirroring within the interface, as well as a wide range of Color Management Tools. Its software introduces initial functionality for spot color conversion and fine-tuning, a knockout tool and management of up to 12 inks, including fluorescents, varnishes, glosses and pre-treatments.

The new RIP solution can be used for various types of applications, including t-shirts, hoodies, sports apparel, hats, bags, flags and banners, and is compatible with different file formats: BMP, PSB, PSD, PNG, TIF/TIFF, PDF, AI and JPEG files.

