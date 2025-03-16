Breescape™ Unveils Game Changing Reversible Cooling Comforter With Blendtek™ Technology For Unparalleled Temperature Control

NEW YORK — March 14, 2025 — Bedsure, no. 1 online bedding brand in America[i], announces the launch of Breescape™, a specialized brand engineered for hot sleepers, featuring its proprietary BlendTek™ technology in the flagship Breescape Reversible Cooling Comforter.

With over 41% of people experiencing night sweats, Breescape – formerly known as the Bedsure Breescape Cooling Series – saw an opportunity to create heat-regulating sleep solutions that provide lasting comfort. Following its successful introduction in March 2024, Breescape products have garnered thousands of raving customer reviews and consistent five-star Amazon ratings. Due to this overwhelming success, Breescape has evolved from a Bedsure product line into an independent brand, solely dedicated to delivering cooler, more comfortable nights through scientifically backed cooling bedding for hot sleepers of all body types.

“The explosive growth of Breescape in just one year validates our dedication to solving real sleep problems and underscores our commitment to innovation,” said Eric Lin. “Beyond introducing the Breescape Reversible Cooling Comforter, we’re excited to continue using our in-house testing facilities and patented cooling technology to push the boundaries of cooling bedding.”

After 23 prototypes and a year of development, the brand perfected BlendTek™ – an innovative technology fusing advanced fibers in both fabrics and filling to eliminate heat and humidity. To test the fabric, Breescape invited 1,000 hot sleepers, sleep professionals, and sleep technologists to test the new comforter and 91% of them found Breescape’s materials cooler than leading other cooling products and 93% found the comforter more breathable throughout the night[ii]. The BlendTek™ Technology will make its debut in the new Breescape Reversible Cooling Comforter, which testing has shown to be 3.1x cooler than Bamboo Rayon, 4.5x more breathable than cotton, and 1.5x more moisture-absorbent than cotton. Additional product features include:

Dual-Sided Comfort: One side offers a cool-to-the-touch sensation, while the natural fiber side enhances breathability for all-night comfort.

Upgraded Filling: The filling is now made up of Naia™ fibers, which provides better moisture control and breathability compared to the original fill, as well as natural skin-friendly properties, supreme softness, and hypoallergenic benefits.

Extra-Large Coverage : Designed 13.8% larger than standard bedding for an immersive cooling experience, perfect for all body types.

Sustainable: The comforter is OEKO-TEX certified, ensuring it meets high safety and environmental standards.

As part of its commitment to offering innovative solutions for uninterrupted sleep, Breescape is proud to be sponsoring the National Sleep Foundation’s (NSF) 2025 Sleep Awareness Week®. Breescape is a firm believer that healthy sleep behaviors are key to happiness, productivity, and a fulfilling life, and hopes its new product will be part of the solution.

Available today nationwide on Amazon.com and Breescape.com, the Reversible Cooling Comforter will be available in select sizes and colors, including Mint Green, Soft Ivory, Snow White, Misty Grey and range from $109.99 to $199.99.

[i] Circana, 2023

[ii] Results based on 1000-person survey conducted by Breescape comparing it to other cooling products.

Posted: March 16, 2025

Source: Bedsure