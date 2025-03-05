Award-Winning Innovation For Haptic Measurements With emtec Electronic At Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics

LEIPZIG, Germany — March 3, 2025 — Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to explore the emtec TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer, a groundbreaking device that objectively measures the haptic properties of textiles and nonwovens. This innovative solution provides precise data on softness, smoothness, flexibility, and other hand-feel characteristics, offering textile manufacturers and brands valuable insights for quality control and product optimization. In combination with the cloud-based Virtual Haptic Library, a digital platform that allows users to store, compare, and analyze haptic data of textiles remotely, can revolutionize textile business assessment and enhance production efficiency.

Recognized for its technological excellence, the emtec TSA recently received the prestigious Techtextil North America Innovation Award 2024 in the New Product category. This award highlights the device’s innovative impact on the industry, enabling manufacturers to achieve consistent product quality and optimize material selection.

The local representatives will be showcasing the TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer with the Virtual Haptic Library at hall no. 1.2 and booth no. J144, where the General Manager of emtec Electronic will also be present to discuss the advantages of the device and its impact on the textile industry. “The TSA allows for a scientific and repeatable evaluation of a fabric’s tactile properties, eliminating the subjectivity of human perception,” explains Gruener. “This enables textile producers to achieve consistent product quality, optimize material selection, and enhance customer satisfaction.”

All industry professionals at Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics are invited to visit booth no. 1.2-J144 and experience firsthand how the emtec TSA in combination with the Virtual Haptic Library further improves quality assessment and production efficiency.

Posted: March 5, 2025

Source: emtec Electronic GmbH