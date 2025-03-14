Archroma Launches AVITERA® RASPBERRY SE To Extend The GENERATION NEXT Platform For Economical Sustainability In Dark Shades

PRATTELN, Switzerland — March 13, 2025 — Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, has taken sustainable and cost-effective cellulosic dyeing to the next level with the introduction of AVITERA® RASPBERRY SE.

Extending the AVITERA SE GEN NEXT platform color of deep shades, the IP-protected brilliant trichromatic red empowers mills to achieve rich, dark and extra-dark shades while meeting the stringent fastness and sustainability requirements of leading brands and retailers. The newest element also offers significantly lower processing costs, with focus on reducing the recipe cost together with reliable right-first-time performance as well,

“AVITERA® SE revolutionized the dyeing of cellulosic fibers and blends when it was introduced 15 years ago — setting a new benchmark with state-of-the-art application and fastness performance and advanced sustainability,” said Dhirendra Gautam, vice president, Marketing, Archroma.

“Our goal was always to offer a full range of attractive colors without limits. With AVITERA SE RASPBERRY SE as our new trichromatic red, we are now enabling fashion and textile companies to produce differentiated end articles in consistent and long-lasting dark and extra-dark shades with the same cost-competitiveness as in pale and medium shades. This is another major step forward on our PLANET CONSCIOUS+ journey to economic and environmental sustainability for our industry,” he continued.

Substantial Savings on Challenging Dark Shades

Dyeing darker shades — such as black, navy and especially red — has traditionally been more challenging and costly than dyeing lighter colors. Achieving a deep, uniform color requires higher dye concentrations and more water and energy, and often also demands additional steps or redyeing. Dark shades, particularly red, also tend to fade more quickly than light colors, especially when exposed to sunlight and repeated home laundering.

With high-speed low-temperature wash-off, high process reliability and excellent reproducibility on dark and ultra-dark shades, the AVITERA SE GENERATION NEXT dyestuffs allow mills to achieve water and energy savings of up to 50 percent compared to best available technology, and to slash CO2 emissions and effluent discharge by up to 50 percent as well. They can also increase mill output by up to 25 percent or more.

Excellent Fastness for Vibrant Colors, Wash After Wash

The AVITERA SE GENERATION NEXT dyes offer excellent fastness properties, retaining their vibrant colors through repeated home laundering, even when exposed to chlorine and oxidative bleach. They also demonstrate good resistance to light and perspiration. This performance meets the stringent color fastness standards of leading industry standards and makes them suitable for the High IQ® Lasting Color and High IQ Lasting Color Eco color retention programs.

Crucially, all of the AVITER® SE dyes are free from arylamines, including pCA*, and comply with bluesign® and ZDHC Level 3.

Maximum Resource Savings, Highest Performance Levels

Under the PLANET CONSCIOUS+ framework, AVITERA RASPBERRY SE qualifies for the IMPACT+ category on the SUPER SYSTEMS+ matrix. This indicates that it delivers maximum durability and resource savings with the cleanest chemistry and highest performance.

Wide Color Range with Top Color Consistency

AVITERA SE RASPBERRY SE sits alongside three other deep colors in the AVITERA SE range, providing opportunity to expand to the dark shade arena with both environmental and economical sustainability:

AVITERA BLACK PEARL SE: A strong, greenish-cast black dye that can be used to correct metamerism.

AVITERA BLUE HORIZON SE: A trichromatic, greenish-cast blue element with high resistance to nitrogen oxides (NOx) in the atmosphere.

AVITERA NIGHT STORM SE: A strong navy shade with a greenish cast, recommended for dyeing the deepest navy and combination shades.

AVITERA SE set a new benchmark for sustainability in the textile industry when it launched in 2010. The range’s color palette has been significantly expanded over the years, while performance has improved, and greater cost savings have been made possible through recipe optimization and added environmental benefits. Generation Next, the fourth generation of the revolutionary dye solution, adds dark and extra dark shades for next-level economic sustainability.

* Non-detectable on the garment

