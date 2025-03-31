Accelerating Circularity And Dhana Inc. Partner To Advance Textile Circularity Through Technology

NEW YORK, NY— March 31, 2025 — Accelerating Circularity Inc. (ACP) and Dhana Inc. have joined forces to drive textile circularity forward with innovative tools and AI-powered solutions.

“This partnership represents a transformative step in accelerating the transition to a fully circular textile system,” said Karla Magruder, Founder of Accelerating Circularity. “By working with Dhana Inc., we can harness cutting-edge technology to create scalable solutions that enable industry stakeholders to implement circular strategies effectively.”

Dhana Inc., a Certified B Corporation and leader in fashion technology, brings its expertise in AI and data integration to the collaboration. Building on the success of its AI-powered fashion platform, D/Sphere, the company is co-developing an application to make circularity more actionable.

“Our mission has always been to drive innovation at the intersection of sustainability, fashion, and technology,” said Shamini Dhana, Founder and CEO of Dhana Inc. “By collaborating with ACP, we are developing the next generation of digital tools that will make circularity more accessible and scalable across the textile value chain.”

With plans to launch in 2025, the co-developed application will empower brands, manufacturers, resellers, sorters and recyclers to make data-driven, sustainable decisions—paving the way for a more circular future.

Posted: March 31, 2025

Source: Accelerating Circularity Inc. (ACP)