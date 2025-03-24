AATCC: Seeking Ballots For Open Position of President-Elect

DURHAM, N.C. — March 24, 2025 — AATCC is currently seeking ballots for the 2025-2026 President-Elect. Christina Rapa became President in 2025; thus, the position of president-elect is currently open.

President-Elect Nominee

The AATCC president-elect serves in this role for two years before serving as president for two years and then serves as immediate past president for another two years, serving six years in total as a member of the Board of Directors. In that time, he or she is a member of multiple administrative committees and helps set the strategy for the association. Each president brings a new passion and focus.

Carol Revels is the director of Color at Lands’ End in Dodgeville, Wis. She has held previous roles leading Color, Sustainability, Fabric Operations, and Testing in her nearly 14 years with Lands’ End. Revels’ prior experience includes being Director of Global Color at Gap Inc., and leading Color Science and Management roles in the textile industry with Cone Mills, SheLyn Inc., Spartan Mills, and Burlington Industries. Revels earned her Masters and Bachelor of Science degrees in Textile Chemistry from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C.

Revels joined AATCC in 1985 and has been an active long-time member. Revels has served as Chairperson of RA36 Color Measurement Committee and the Education Advisory Board and served on the AATCC Board of Directors.

As a member-led organization, serving on the AATCC Board provides a valuable opportunity to guide the direction of the association while advancing your industry knowledge and professional relationships. Board members are elected by their peers to represent the diverse interests of AATCC’s global membership. By bringing your unique perspective to the table, you can leave a positive mark on the textile industry while gaining skills and connections to boost your own career.

Posted: March 24, 2025

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)