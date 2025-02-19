Welspun Living Limited Achieves Highest ESG Rating In Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods Category In 2024

MUMBAI, India — February 19, 2025 — Welspun Living Limited (WLL), a global supplier of home textiles, has achieved a remarkable milestone in sustainability, securing a total ESG score of 83 in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). This recognition solidifies WLL’s ongoing leadership as the highest-ranked textile manufacturing company from India in the Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods category. The score also places WLL at the 4th position globally in the aforesaid category of the CSA. The company has demonstrated a significant 26% improvement from its 2023 score of 66, highlighting its commitment to sustainable business practices and responsible growth.

WLL’s impressive performance is reflected across all three key pillars of the assessment: Governance & Economic (79), Environment (85), and Social (84). The company’s continuous advancements in sustainable manufacturing, ethical sourcing, and environmental stewardship have played a crucial role in this achievement. With a strategic focus on innovation, transparency, and circular economy principles, WLL continues to lead the way in embedding sustainability into its core business operations.

Welspun Living Limited has outperformed industry benchmarks in ESG performance. It scored 85 in Environmental (industry mean: 34, highest: 96), 84 in Social (mean: 34, highest: 91), and 79 in Governance & Economic (mean: 38, highest: 88). These scores highlight Welspun Living’s leadership in sustainability and excellence in the industry.

Commenting on this accomplishment, Dipali Goenka, MD & CEO, Welspun Living Limited, said: “We are incredibly proud of achieving the Fourth position in the Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods category globally in the S&P CSA with a score of Eighty Three this year. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who continuously strive to integrate sustainable practices into every aspect of our business. At Welspun Living, we believe that responsible growth goes hand in hand with innovation and transparency, and we remain committed to leading the way in sustainable manufacturing and setting benchmarks in the industry”.

Alok Mishra, President & Group Head – Sustainability, added: “This remarkable improvement in our ESG score is a result of our efforts to address the company’s ESG risks holistically and build a future proof organization. It’s a proof of our belief that economic growth and environmental stewardship can co-exist. The success re-energises us to continue working towards our long-term vision of creating impact-driven solutions for a better world.”

As sustainability continues to shape the global business landscape, Welspun Living remains dedicated to enhancing its ESG initiatives, setting new benchmarks for responsible growth in the textile industry. The company’s strategic roadmap focuses on decarbonization, water conservation, circular economy, and social empowerment, ensuring a holistic approach toward long-term value creation.

