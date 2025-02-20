Web Industries To Showcase Aerospace, Energy And Urban Mobility Precision-Formatting Solutions At JEC World 2025

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — February 20, 2025 — Web Industries, a leading advanced materials converter and outsource manufacturer, will present its portfolio of precision-formatting services and products at JEC World 2025, March 4-6 in Paris. The company will be located in Hall 5, Booth G27, of the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre.

Web Industries will highlight slitting, seaming and other formatting solutions for applications, including:

Aerospace structures, parts and components

Satellite, spacecraft and launch cryogenic multi-layer insulation (MLI)

Urban mobility and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft

Wind turbine blades

Oil, gas and hydrogen/carbon capture pipes

Battery energy storage systems (BESS)

Web Industries provides precision-formatting solutions for OEMs and tiered suppliers. Among these contract services are high-speed slitting, rewinding, spooling, chopping, seaming and laminating. The company also offers customized ply cutting and kitting, CAD/CAM, preforming, sewing and assembly solutions. It has expertise working with advanced materials such as thermoset and thermoplastic composites, foams, adhesives, laminates, nonwovens, technical textiles and aluminized Kevlar®. Manufacturing facilities are in the United States, France and Germany.

Visitors to Web Industries’ booth can also learn about the company’s latest slitting technology.

“We plan to bring our latest slitting technology to market this year,” said Jason Surman, vice president, Aerospace. “We have put a major investment behind this next-generation slitting solution, which is ready for trials and qualification. It offers scale and cost efficiency without sacrificing quality.”

Web Industries welcomes JEC World visitors to stop by Hall 5, Booth G27.

Posted: February 20, 2025

Source: Web Industries