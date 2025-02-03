Verlo Mattress® Introduces Revolutionary In-Home Comfort Adjustment Guarantee

MILWAUKEE — February 3, 2025 — Verlo Mattress® is setting a new standard in the mattress industry by offering a unique service no other brand provides — an In-Home Comfort Adjustment Service. This means customers can now have their mattresses adjusted from the convenience of their homes, eliminating the need for mattress replacement to match evolving sleep preferences.

“At Verlo, we believe in creating sleep solutions that grow with our customers,” said Dirk Stallmann, President of Verlo Mattress. “Our In-Home Adjustment Service is unmatched in the industry. We want to ensure everyone experiences lasting comfort without unnecessary hassle or stress typically associated with purchasing a mattress.”

Verlo Mattress will perform its exclusive comfort adjustment service even if there’s technically nothing wrong with the mattress.

If a mattress feels too firm or too soft within the first six months to a year, depending on the model purchased, Verlo can provide a complimentary In-Home Comfort Adjustment Service. This means the customer can have the comfort of their mattress adjusted from the convenience of their home — all in the same day.

“Our in-home adjustment service is just another example of how we go above and beyond — something you won’t find with other mattress companies,” added Stallmann. “We know buying a mattress is a big decision, so we’re here to take the risk out of it and make sure it’s absolutely right for you.”

Verlo mattresses are crafted with premium American-made materials, ensuring durability and exceptional comfort. Thanks to Verlo’s innovative Zipper Cover Technology offered at participating stores, in-home adjustments can now be made quickly and effortlessly.

In addition to the In-Home Comfort Adjustment Service, Verlo Mattress offers fully customizable mattresses that can fit any space — even unconventional ones like RVs and boats, where standard sizes do not apply. Verlo mattresses can also be customized to fit specific sleep needs, including split comfort levels ideal for couples. Whether it’s the plush feel of luxury memory foam or the support of hybrid designs, Verlo’s vCollections provide a wide selection of options to meet diverse demands at factory-direct prices.

