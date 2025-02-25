The Society Of Dyers And Colourists launches Global Colourist Award 2025 Celebrating Emerging Talent In Coloration

BRADFORD, England — The Society of Dyers and Colourists (SDC) announces that entries are now open for the prestigious Global Colourist Award 2025. This international award recognizes outstanding talent and innovation within the coloration industry, celebrating the achievements of colorists in the first 10 years of their career.

The Global Colourist Award is designed to highlight the depth of knowledge, creativity, and diversity within the industry. Open to professionals across various sectors, including textiles, dyes and pigments, leather, food, paint, production dyeing, shift dyeing, and printing, the award is a benchmark of excellence for those shaping the future of color science and application.

Entries opened on February 1, 2025, with a submission deadline of June 30, 2025. The winner will be announced mid-September and the award presented at the SDC Day of Celebration in October 2025 in the UK.

Last year’s winner, Joanna Kay ASDC of Heathcoat Fabrics Ltd., was celebrated not only for her technical knowledge and creativity but also for her perseverance in achieving Associateship of the SDC while balancing full-time work. Nominated by her manager Sarah Marshall, Joanna was recognized for her outstanding contributions to innovating dyeing processes, improving recipes, and bridging the gap between design and technical knowledge.

Reflecting on her award, Kay expressed her gratitude: “I was, and still am, incredibly grateful for this recognition and the support I received throughout my journey. Balancing full-time work with my studies was challenging, but the experience has been invaluable. The award reinforced my passion for colour science and motivates me to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the industry.”

Dr. Graham Clayton, SDC CEO, commented: “The Global Colourist Award is an important initiative that showcases the remarkable talent emerging in the coloration industry. We are proud to recognize and celebrate the achievements of early-career colorists who are shaping the future of our sector with their innovation and expertise.”

The winner will receive a £1,000 cash prize, generously sponsored by Advanced Chemical Holdings Ltd., along with a fully funded trip to the awards ceremony in the United Kingdom, offering networking and professional development opportunities. They will also be featured in The Colourist magazine, showcasing their success and contribution to the industry.

The award is open to colorists working in any field, including development, application, testing, color management and quality control. Whether they are a production dyer, a pigment specialist, or a printing colorist, if they are in the first 10 years of their career, this is an opportunity to gain global recognition for their contributions to the industry.

To enter or nominate a deserving colorist, visit the SDC website for full details on submission requirements and eligibility criteria.

Posted February 15, 2025

Source: Society of Chemists and Colourists (SDC)