DURHAM, N.C. — February 17, 2025 — The AATCC Foundation scholarship and fellowship application deadline is approaching for the 2025-2026 academic year. Undergraduate and graduate students in any textile-related discipline may apply for more than a dozen separate scholarships and $100,000 total funding with one simple online form.

All scholarships have a deadline of February 28, 2025, and recipients will be notified over the summer.

The 2025-2026 scholarships are divided into the following categories: Textile Chemistry Scholarships, Other Textile-Related Scholarships, Local Section Scholarships, and Graduate Fellowships. Listed below are a few scholarships that are available to students. The details for each scholarship that is accepting applications this year can be found on the AATCC website.

Textile Chemistry Scholarships

In addition to the scholarships listed below, students can also apply for the Textile Chemistry Scholarship and Charles E. Gavin III Family Scholarship (Auburn University).

Charles H. Stone Scholarship

Four $6,000 scholarships are available to rising juniors and seniors at North Carolina State University and Clemson University.

Gordon & Marjorie Osborne Scholarship

The Gordon and Marjorie Osborne Scholarship offers two $5,000 scholarships that support students pursuing a career or coursework in textile engineering, textile chemistry, textile science, or a related discipline.

Woodruff Textile Manufacturing Scholarship

The Percy W. Woodruff Jr. Textile Manufacturing Scholarship is a $3,500 scholarship supporting a non-traditional undergraduate student at Clemson University.

Other Textile-Related Scholarships

In addition to the scholarships listed below, students can also apply for the Textile Merchandising Scholarship, Textile Design Scholarship, and Darsey Family Scholarship.

AATCC Corporate Member Scholarship

The AATCC Corporate Member Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship available to AATCC corporate member employees and their children, only for the Fall semester of 2025.

Charles E. Gavin III Family Scholarship (Georgia Institute of Technology)

Rising freshmen, sophomores, juniors, or seniors attending Georgia Institute of Technology are eligible for the $6,000 Gavin Family Scholarship.

Kanti & Hansa Jasani Family Scholarship

The Kanti and Hansa Jasani Family Textile Scholarship offers three $1,000 scholarships to undergraduate and graduate Indian students, specifically Indian citizens with student visas, who are attending a US university.

Martin J. Bide University of Rhode Island Scholarship

The Martin J. Bide University of Rhode Island Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship for undergraduate students studying Textile Fashion, Merchandising and Design at the University of Rhode Island.

National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) Paul T. O’Day Scholarship

The National Council of Textile Organizations Paul T. O’Day Scholarship offers a $5,000 scholarship that may be awarded for up to four years, for a cumulative scholarship of $20,000. Students must have at least one parent or guardian employed by an NCTO member company and/or organization to be eligible.

Varley Family Textile Technology Scholarship

The Varley Family Textile Technology Scholarship offers two $5,000 scholarships that support students pursuing a textile-related career at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) or Cornell University.

Local Section Scholarships

In addition to the scholarships listed below, students can also apply for the West Scholarship, Metro Scholarship, and Delaware Valley Section Scholarship.

Piedmont Section Scholarship

The AATCC Foundation Piedmont Section Scholarship offers five $3,000 scholarships available to students attending an educational institution in the AATCC Piedmont Section (VA, WV, NC, SC).

Graduate Fellowships

The Connelly-Perkins Graduate Fellowship and the Grady, Houser, Hauser, Daniels Graduate Fellowship have increased from $5,000 to $6,000. Graduate students are also eligible to apply for the Darsey Family Scholarship and Kanti & Hansa Jasani Family Scholarship.

Connelly/Perkins Graduate Fellowship

AATCC Foundation Connelly/Perkins Graduate Fellowship is a $6,000 fellowship for Ph.D. candidates at the Clemson University Department of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE).

Grady, Hauser, Houser, Daniels Graduate Fellowship

This $6,000 fellowship for Ph.D. candidates in Fiber and Polymer Science is awarded to students at the North Carolina State University Wilson College of Textiles.

Posted: February 17, 2025

Source: The AATCC Foundation