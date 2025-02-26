Techtextil Launches New Dyes & Chemicals Area

For the first time, Techtextil Frankfurt 2026 will feature Textile Chemicals & Dyes as a separate product area, highlighting their growing importance in the global textile industry. This new segment will create a central hub for suppliers and users, fostering collaboration and streamlining communication across the value chain. Collocated with Fibers & Yarns and Performance Apparel Textiles, the setup aims to enhance industry synergies and accelerate solution development.

“Textile Chemicals & Dyes are becoming increasingly important for the production of technical and performance textiles,” said Sabine Scharrer, director, Brand Management, Technical Textiles & Textile Processing, Germany-based Messe Frankfurt. “At Techtextil, we will bring the players even closer together in future. In this way, we enable dialogue, comparability, and raise even more awareness for this promising sector.”

2025 Quarterly Issue I