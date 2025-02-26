Shein Increases Use Of Cool Transfer Denim Printing

Singapore-based SHEIN increased its use of Cool Transfer Denim Printing by 90 percent in 2024, producing approximately 380,000 denim pieces with this resource-efficient technology, up from 200,000 in 2023. This innovation, developed in partnership with NTX®, reduces water usage by 70.5 percent compared to traditional denim methods —according to Bureau Veritas in October 2023 — saving more than 10,000 metric tons of water in 2024.

Cool Transfer Denim Printing uses reactive ink to digitally print designs onto transfer film, which is then applied to white denim fabric, replicating faded finishes without harmful chemicals like chlorine.

2025 Quarterly Issue I