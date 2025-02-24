New Hammerhead™ FR Flame Retardant Composite Panels From Avient Featured At JEC World 2025

PARIS — February 24, 2025 — Avient Corporation, an innovator of materials solutions, will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of advanced composite technologies and engineered fiber solutions next week at JEC World 2025, the international composites trade show.

This includes highlighting the company’s new Hammerhead™ FR Flame Retardant Composite Panels, an industry-first, patent-pending thermoplastic composite sandwich structure featuring integrated flame retardance that can eliminate the need for additional FR sheets or coatings. The panels can be used in modular construction walls, flooring, and ceilings and can replace gypsum, drywall, and framed assemblies with a consolidated, lightweight structural solution. They also meet ASTM E84 Class A standards for flame spread and smoke density and passed NFPA 286 corner room burn testing.

In addition to Hammerhead™ FR panels, Avient will showcase technologies that offer high strength, weight reduction, and durability for a wide range of industries and markets, including:

Thermoplastic Composites: Polystrand™ Continuous Fiber Tapes Laminates: fiber-reinforced unidirectional tapes and multi-axial laminates ThermoBallistic™ Ballistic Resistant Panels Hammerhead™ Marine Composite Panels: structural foam core sandwich panels Polystrand™ Thermoplastic Composite Panels: honeycomb core sandwich panel

Thermoset Composites: Gordon Composites™ Thermoset Laminates & Barstock: continuous glass and carbon fiber barstock, laminates, and composite springs Gordon Glass™ Archery Bow Limbs Glasforms™ Pultruded Rods, Tubes & Custom Profiles GlasArmor™ Ballistic Resistant panels

Engineered Fiber Solutions: Fiber-Line™ Engineered Performance Enhancing Fiber Processes: including Coating, Twisting, and customized Braiding aramid, glass, carbon, HMPE, and LCP fibers Fiber-Line™ Extrusion Process: thermoset pultruded rods and custom extrusion-coated fibers Fiber-Line™ Specialty Engineered Thermoplastic Tapes: fiber-reinforced thermoplastic unidirectional tapes Upcoming high-performance carbon composite technologies



Avient will exhibit at JEC World in Paris, France, March 4-6, 2025, in Hall 5, Booth F49, at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Park. Avient’s Polystrand Thermoplastic Garage Door Panel will be displayed in the Industry Planet exhibition area in Hall 5, Booth F147.

Posted: February 24, 2025

Source: Avient Corporation