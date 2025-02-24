NCTO Welcomes Expected Confirmation Of Jamieson Greer As U.S. Trade Representative

WASHINGTON, D.C. — February 24, 2025 — National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) President and CEO Kim Glas, representing the full spectrum of U.S. textiles from fiber through finished sewn products, issued a statement today strongly supporting Senate confirmation of Jamieson Greer as the next U.S. Trade Representative (USTR).

“We look forward to working with Jamieson Greer, President Trump’s nominee as the next U.S. Trade Representative, whose Senate confirmation is expected as soon as today. This is welcome news to the U.S. textile industry, which has faced economic headwinds that have led to 27 textile plant closures in the past 20 months. We are also excited to work with the entire Trump administration to address these pervasive predatory trade practices, while promoting policies that bolster and expand this strategic supply chain, preserving our U.S.-Western Hemisphere production chain, and permanently ending damaging trade policies such as the de minimis provision, which facilitates the flow of 4 million packages a day that often contain toxic and dangerous products, illicit narcotics and goods made with forced labor.

“Jamieson is an exceptional candidate to serve as USTR, and we are thrilled to work with his team on strong policies that will help maintain and expand the U.S. textile manufacturing base.”

Posted: February 24, 2025

Source: National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)