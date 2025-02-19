National Cotton Council Names 2025 Directors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — February 19, 2025 — The National Cotton Council directors for 2025 were announced at the NCC’s recent 2025 annual meeting in Dallas, Texas. Elected to the NCC Board during segment caucuses were:

Producers

David Dunlow, Gaston, N.C.

Lewis Everett, Capron, Va.

Gerald Rovey, Buckeye, Ariz.

Matthew Hyneman, Jonesboro, Ark.

Sutton Page, Avoca, Texas.

Ginners

Ben Evans, Douglas, Ga.

J. Bradley Williams, Burlison, Tenn.

Larry Black, Roscoe, Texas;

TomPires, Riverdale, Calif.

Gary Feist, Anthony, Kansas.

Warehousers

Shane Stephens, Greenwood, Miss.

Ray Doroff, Memphis, Tenn.

Scott Mitchell, Donalsonville, Ga.

Eric Wanjura, Lubbock, Texas; and

Robert Swize, Corpus Christi, Texas.

Merchants

John C. King, III, Richardson, Texas

Darren Long, New York, N.Y.

Azeez Syed, Richardson, Texas

Tommy Hayden, Cordova, Tenn.

Krista Rickman, Memphis, Tennessee.

Cottonseed

Aaron Pena, Harlingen, Texas

Fred Serven, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Joe Gribble, Altus, Okla.

John Chisum, Lubbock, Texas

Brad Chapman, Tipton, Iowa.

Cooperatives

Reid Nichols, Altus, Okla.

Kevin Brinkley, Lubbock, Texas

Paul Bush, Glendale, Ariz.

Wayne Boseman, Garner, N.C.

David Camp, Greenwood, Mississippi.

Manufacturers

Anderson Warlick, Gastonia, N.C.

James Martin, Gastonia, N.C.

Dan Sistrunk, Spartanburg,S.C.

William Bowen, Jr., Inman, S.C.

Marc Doyon, Salisbury, North Carolina.

As the unifying force of the U.S. cotton industry, the Memphis-based NCC brings together industry representatives from the 17 cotton-producing states to establish policies reflecting the common interests and promoting mutual benefits for its broad membership and ancillary industries. The NCC’s mission is ensuring the ability of all industry segments to compete effectively and profitably in the raw cotton, oilseed and U.S.- manufactured product markets at home and abroad.

Posted: February 19, 2025

Source: National Cotton Council