National Cotton Council Names 2025 Directors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — February 19, 2025 — The National Cotton Council directors for 2025 were announced at the NCC’s recent 2025 annual meeting in Dallas, Texas. Elected to the NCC Board during segment caucuses were:
Producers
- David Dunlow, Gaston, N.C.
- Lewis Everett, Capron, Va.
- Gerald Rovey, Buckeye, Ariz.
- Matthew Hyneman, Jonesboro, Ark.
- Sutton Page, Avoca, Texas.
Ginners
- Ben Evans, Douglas, Ga.
- J. Bradley Williams, Burlison, Tenn.
- Larry Black, Roscoe, Texas;
- TomPires, Riverdale, Calif.
- Gary Feist, Anthony, Kansas.
Warehousers
- Shane Stephens, Greenwood, Miss.
- Ray Doroff, Memphis, Tenn.
- Scott Mitchell, Donalsonville, Ga.
- Eric Wanjura, Lubbock, Texas; and
- Robert Swize, Corpus Christi, Texas.
Merchants
- John C. King, III, Richardson, Texas
- Darren Long, New York, N.Y.
- Azeez Syed, Richardson, Texas
- Tommy Hayden, Cordova, Tenn.
- Krista Rickman, Memphis, Tennessee.
Cottonseed
- Aaron Pena, Harlingen, Texas
- Fred Serven, Chattanooga, Tenn.
- Joe Gribble, Altus, Okla.
- John Chisum, Lubbock, Texas
- Brad Chapman, Tipton, Iowa.
Cooperatives
- Reid Nichols, Altus, Okla.
- Kevin Brinkley, Lubbock, Texas
- Paul Bush, Glendale, Ariz.
- Wayne Boseman, Garner, N.C.
- David Camp, Greenwood, Mississippi.
Manufacturers
- Anderson Warlick, Gastonia, N.C.
- James Martin, Gastonia, N.C.
- Dan Sistrunk, Spartanburg,S.C.
- William Bowen, Jr., Inman, S.C.
- Marc Doyon, Salisbury, North Carolina.
As the unifying force of the U.S. cotton industry, the Memphis-based NCC brings together industry representatives from the 17 cotton-producing states to establish policies reflecting the common interests and promoting mutual benefits for its broad membership and ancillary industries. The NCC’s mission is ensuring the ability of all industry segments to compete effectively and profitably in the raw cotton, oilseed and U.S.- manufactured product markets at home and abroad.
Posted: February 19, 2025
Source: National Cotton Council