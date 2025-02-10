Modern Meadow’s Exhibit At Lineapelle 2025 To Feature New Products And Colors Of Its Renewable And Recyclable Biomaterial

NUTLEY, N.J. — February 10, 2025 — Modern Meadow, a supplier of sustainable materials, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the Lineapelle 2025 show in the Fiera Milano Rho Center. The company will showcase its new BIO-VERA® products and colors made with more than 80% renewable carbon content. As an exhibitor in Hall 9 at Booth D02-04, Modern Meadow will display finished goods such as new models of shoulder bags, pouches, footwear and accessories. It will also feature new colors of suede swatches in camel, navy blue, taupe and forest green, as well as full grain swatches in white perforated and chestnut brown.

“Our participation at Lineapelle is an opportunity for brands and tanneries to experience the look and feel of BIO-VERA® first-hand,” said David Williamson, PhD, CEO of Modern Meadow. “This transformative material is beautiful, stronger and lighter than traditional materials as it is created using our revolutionary miscible blend of plant-based proteins, biopolymers and post-consumer waste that maximize performance and sustainability at the molecular level.”

This biomaterial is a novel, sustainable, animal-free material that combines the precision and performance of man-made material and retains the features for creativity found in traditional finishing processes. It requires no special preservation or storage conditions, which reduces complexity and costs, and it has scalable adoption. Modern Meadow has the capability to commercially produce more than 500,000 square meters per year of this material, making it readily available to customers and simplifying existing supply chain issues. It can easily integrate into and shorten existing production processes and allows designers and leather experts to produce bespoke materials for products across the furniture, automotive, apparel and fashion accessories industries.

Dr. Williamson continued, “We encourage Lineapelle participants to stop by our booth to learn how our leather alternative is inspired by nature, innovative by design and could be used in their luxury goods.”

Posted: February 10, 2025

Source: Modern Meadow