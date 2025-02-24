MEL Composites Display Aerospace, Marine And Transportation Collaborations At JEC World 2025

BARCELONA, Spain — February 24, 2025 — MEL Composites, a Spanish composite solutions provider, is excited to announce its participation at JEC World 2025.

The company will showcase a range of innovative composite products, demonstrating its expertise in lightweight, high-performance materials for aerospace, automotive, and marine applications.

Among the highlights at the MEL Composites booth:

Airbus Low-DK Microwave Structure Spacer – Developed for space sector antenna applications, this precision component is CNC machined from Rohacell® core.

– Developed for space sector antenna applications, this precision component is CNC machined from Rohacell® core. Composite Window Frame for Electric Bus – Currently being developed with leading Spanish bus supplier Carrocerías Ayats, this next-generation window frame is around 80% lighter than traditional composite parts. Manufactured using a CNC cut foam kit, made with Rohacryl® SW109 core, and a carefully optimised resin infusion process, the new window frames significantly reduce vehicle weight, improve stability and handling, and increase overall fuel economy and energy efficiency.

– Currently being developed with leading Spanish bus supplier Carrocerías Ayats, this next-generation window frame is around 80% lighter than traditional composite parts. Manufactured using a CNC cut foam kit, made with Rohacryl® SW109 core, and a carefully optimised resin infusion process, the new window frames significantly reduce vehicle weight, improve stability and handling, and increase overall fuel economy and energy efficiency. Aresa Falcon V2 Model – This scale model, alongside a video presentation, details the advanced composite internal structure formed from a CNC cut AirCell HR130 foam kit and also demonstrates MEL Composites’ expertise in infusion technology.The company played a key role in the laminate lay-up and one-stage infusion of the Aresa Falcon V2 hull and structure, achieving a lightweight yet durable finished vessel with a top speed of over 65 knots.

“Innovation and performance are at the heart of everything we do at MEL Composites,” said Eduardo Galofre, CEO, MEL Composites. “At JEC World 2025, we are proud to present solutions that push the boundaries of lightweight design and efficiency. From aerospace to marine and automotive applications, our goal is to provide technical support, processing guidelines and high quality materials that enable our partners to achieve superior performance and sustainability.”

MEL Composites, the JEC Innovation Award winner in 2023 for its involvement in the composite roof of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid, will exhibit on stand 5/5P21from 4-6th March 2025.

Posted: February 24, 2025

Source: MEL Composites

