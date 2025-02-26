Konica Minolta Launches CM-3700A Plus

Konica Minolta, Japan, has launched the CM-3700A Plus, its latest spectrophotometer designed for industries requiring high-precision color measurement, including textiles and plastics, among others. Building on the success of the CM-3700A, the new model offers unmatched accuracy with an inter-instrument agreement of ΔE*ab 0.08 or less, ensuring consistent color data across global supply chains. Key features include a built-in camera viewfinder for improved sample positioning, simultaneous SCI and SCE measurements that cut measurement time in half, and environmental sensors for tempera-ture and humidity monitoring. The device is also compatible with SpectraMagic™ NX2 software for advanced data management and supply chain communication.

2025 Quarterly Issue I