Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment In Apopa Energy

TONACATEPEQUE, El Salvador — February 12, 2025 — Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary Apopa Energy.

Intradeco Holdings is pleased to announce the successful completion of Phase 2 of its strategic investment through its fully owned subsidiary Apopa Energy. This significant milestone includes a $15,000,000 investment in 10 megawatts of solar energy and the development of a community sports campus in the region. This achievement fulfills Intradeco’s 2021 commitment to adding 25 megawatts of solar energy to El Salvador’s grid, as well as 5 megawatts in Honduras.

Mrs. Camila Argueta, Manager of Apopa Energy, commented, “This investment demonstrates our dedication to sustainable energy and community development. We are excited about the positive impact on the environment and the local community.”

Since its initial investment in 2021, Intradeco Holdings has committed over $30 million toward sustainable energy projects. The improved investment climate and reduced violence in El Salvador have made this project possible in a previously challenging region, reinforcing the country’s growing role as a leader in renewable energy.

The addition of the solar energy project is an essential step toward furthering the development of green energy in the region. Furthermore, the new sports campus aims to provide valuable recreational opportunities for the local community, ensuring a holistic, sustainable approach to both environmental and social well-being.

Intradeco Holdings

With over 40 years in the textile industry, Intradeco Holdings is a global vertical manufacturing group offering high-quality apparel across a range of categories, including baby clothing, casual wear, thermal underwear, outerwear, and more. Serving major retailers in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, Intradeco is committed to sustainability, earning recognition from key partners and retailers. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, Intradeco drives innovation in renewable energy, regenerative yarns, and sustainable practices, while embracing social responsibility by supporting various charities and foundations globally.

Posted: February 17, 2025

Source: Intradeco