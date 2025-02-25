Envalior Drives Innovation In Lightweight And Sustainable Composites At JEC World 2025 

PARIS — February 25, 2025 — Envalior’s Bond-Laminates will present its latest fiber composite innovations at JEC World 2025, focusing on new mobility and sustainability. The showcased applications demonstrate how Envalior’s materials and engineering expertise support lightweight construction, safety, and environmental responsibility.

Innovative applications on display:

Convertible roof beam – A JEC Innovation Award Finalist, this thermoplastic fiber composite replaces magnesium, achieving significant weight reduction while maintaining structural strength. Now in series production for a German premium OEM, it is manufactured using a hybrid molding process in collaboration with Röchling Automotive and key industry partners.

– A JEC Innovation Award Finalist, this thermoplastic fiber composite replaces magnesium, achieving significant weight reduction while maintaining structural strength. Now in series production for a German premium OEM, it is manufactured using a hybrid molding process in collaboration with Röchling Automotive and key industry partners. Full-scale battery enclosure prototype – A large-format thermoplastic composite part for EV battery enclosures, developed with Sabic and Engel. Made from Tepex® PP/Glassfiber composite and Long Glass Fiber Reinforced PP Compound (PP-LGF), it highlights scalable, efficient production.

– A large-format thermoplastic composite part for EV battery enclosures, developed with Sabic and Engel. Made from Tepex® PP/Glassfiber composite and Long Glass Fiber Reinforced PP Compound (PP-LGF), it highlights scalable, efficient production. Thermoplastic pressure vessel for hydrogen storage – Produced by AFPT/Alformet this hydrogen tank utilizes UDea® UD tapes and Envalior liners to achieve fully thermoplastic design offering both lightweight durability and full recyclability. The PA410 CF60 UD tape, a partially biobased material, enhances sustainability while ensuring durability. Designed for both low- and high-pressure hydrogen storage.

– Produced by AFPT/Alformet this hydrogen tank utilizes UDea® UD tapes and Envalior liners to achieve fully thermoplastic design offering both lightweight durability and full recyclability. The PA410 CF60 UD tape, a partially biobased material, enhances sustainability while ensuring durability. Designed for both low- and high-pressure hydrogen storage. Underbody protection for German sports cars – A hybrid injection-molded PP-GF composite providing optimized stiffness with reduced weight. Its mono-material design improves recyclability, while the one-shot process at HBW Gubesch ensures cost-efficient production.

– A hybrid injection-molded PP-GF composite providing optimized stiffness with reduced weight. Its mono-material design improves recyclability, while the one-shot process at HBW Gubesch ensures cost-efficient production. Sustainable high-performance materials – Envalior expands its Tepex® composite portfolio with sustainable and high-performance materials. EcoPaXX® PA410-based Tepex provides a biobased alternative, reducing environmental impact while maintaining exceptional mechanical performance. Tepex composites, made from carbon or glass fabrics embedded in high-performance polymer matrices, are now also available in Stanyl®-, Xytron™-, and Arnitel®-based variants.

Envalior’s presence at JEC World 2025 highlights its commitment to advancing fiber composite technologies for structural performance, lightweight design, and sustainability. Visit Envalior at Booth P39, Hall 5 to explore these innovations firsthand.

For more information about Envalior’s products and services visit: www.envalior.com.

Posted: February 25, 2025

Source: Envalior