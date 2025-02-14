DyStar Consolidates Charlotte Operations Into Reidsville Site To Enhance Production Efficiency After Land Sale 

SINGAPORE — February 13, 2025 — DyStar, a specialty chemical company with a heritage of more than a century in product development and innovation, announced the sale of the property housing its manufacturing facility in Charlotte, North Carolina and subsequent consolidation of Charlotte production facility. As a result of the sale, the production facility, which produces performance chemicals, textiles and leather chemicals, will be integrated within DyStar LP in Reidsville, North Carolina.

DyStar has entered into an agreement with Constellation Real Estate Partners, for the land sale that currently houses DyStar Carolina Chemical Corporation. The deal is expected to be completed by Quarter 4 of 2025 and is aligned with DyStar’s long-term vision for growth and development for the Americas region.

“DyStar is adopting a strategic approach as we enter this new phase, focusing on the changing needs of our customers and aligning with current market trends to enhance DyStar’s long-term business efficiency,” said Mr Xu Yalin, Managing Director and President of DyStar Group. “This decision demonstrates our strong commitment to overcoming challenges and investing in emerging technologies and capabilities to strengthen our competitive position in the market.”

“We are committed to ensuring a smooth relocation process and are excited about the new opportunities that this move will bring,” added Mr Clement Yang, Vice President, Global Manufacturing, DyStar Group. “Our team is dedicated to maintaining the highest level of service our customers have come to expect, and we look forward to continuing to grow in our new location.”

Following the strategic decision of the sale and subsequent consolidation of manufacturing activities, some positions will be impacted. DyStar remains committed to provide extensive support to affected employees, including offering opportunities within other sites in the United States. This move is an important part of our long-term strategy for growth, and we deeply appreciate the hard work and dedication of all our employees during this transition.

The move of DyStar Carolina Chemical facility to DyStar LP in Reidsville is expected to take place over the next twelve months, with an expected completion by end of 2025 or early 2026. The consolidated facility at DyStar LP, coupled with added capability from DyStar Carolina Chemical, will eventually drive DyStar Americas towards our goal of improving operational efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing overall productivity. Customers can expect better proximity with an advanced infrastructure that is scalable for the future growth once the move is completed.

Source: DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd.