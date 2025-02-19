Cellevate Hits The US With Launch Of Cellevat3d® Nanofiber-Based Cell Culture Systems Designed For Faster Bioprocessing

LUND, Sweden — February 19, 2025 — Cellevate AB, an innovative biotech company developing next-generation cell culture systems to revolutionize biomanufacturing, announced today the US launch of its lead product, Cellevat3d® nanofiber microcarriers, at the third Viral Vector Process Development & Manufacturing Summit, taking place in Boston Massachusetts between February 19 and 21.

The news comes just three months after the company’s highly successful European pre-launch, which was announced at BIO-Europe in Stockholm, Sweden, in November 2024.

Cellevat3d® nanofiber microcarriers represent a new category of cell culture systems that have 60 times the surface area of conventional cell growth systems, increasing yield and productivity in upstream bioprocessing of viral vector-based applications to previously unseen levels. They are engineered for stirred tank bioreactors and support a wide range of applications including gene therapy, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), organoid formation, HEK-based recombinant proteins, and vaccine production.

Speaking on the news, Cellevate CEO, Laura Chirica said: “Expanding into the US this soon after our European pre-launch event is a response to the overwhelming market need for innovative, disruptive yet scalable and sustainable technologies in biomanufacturing that provide high yields and faster processes with high productivity. We have the potential to revolutionize cell culture applications with Cellevat3d® nanofiber cell culture systems and the therapeutic classes associated with them: at this year’s VVPDM Summit, we will showcase this.”

To celebrate the launch, Cellevate is hosting a lunch on Thursday, 20 February between 12 and 1 pm, where the North American team is presenting on their novel upstream nanofiber-based cell culture systems. They will also be presenting a poster summarizing all the validation results. For questions, the team will meet the attendees in the Cellevate booth.

Posted: February 19, 2025

Source: Cellevate AB