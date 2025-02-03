Carnegie Introduces Siltech Plus, The First Biobased High-Performance Coated Upholstery

NEW YORK CITY — February 3, 2025 — Carnegie, a provider of sustainable textiles and acoustical management solutions for the commercial industry, proudly announces Carnegie Siltech Plus, a part of the An Ode to Textiles collection. Siltech Plus is the first high-performance coated upholstery fabric on the market that’s available in a bio-based version.

Siltech Plus features bio-based polyurethane-coated upholsteries made with corn starch. Combining sustainability with superior performance and cleanability, Siltech Plus prioritizes extreme durability, hydrolysis, bleach cleanability, stain resistance, and comes with a 10-year warranty. Backed with 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester, this collection includes:

Bouquet Print : A fresh take on botanical patterns with gestural strokes and illustrative movement, available in six colorways.

: A fresh take on botanical patterns with gestural strokes and illustrative movement, available in six colorways. Elysees Print : A stylish plaid design in five vibrant colorways.

: A stylish plaid design in five vibrant colorways. Halles : A tailored leather look available in 17 earthy tones.

: A tailored leather look available in 17 earthy tones. Marais : A versatile solid featuring a subtle woven texture offered in a versatile palette of 17 neutrals and hues.

: A versatile solid featuring a subtle woven texture offered in a versatile palette of 17 neutrals and hues. Thimble Print: A timeless design inspired by delicate embroidery, available across five printed colorways.

“Siltech Plus takes inspiration from the timeless charm of vintage design, combining soft textures with a soothing color palette,” said Mary Holt, chief design strategist at Carnegie. “With its biobased composition, Siltech Plus offers a sustainable alternative that significantly lowers the carbon footprint compared to vinyl (PVC) upholstery.”

All products in the Ode to Textiles collection are 100 percent PVC-free, PFAS-free, and free of harmful chemicals, with comprehensive Health Product Declarations (HPDs) available. The collection reflects Carnegie’s mission to lead the industry in authentic, responsible innovation, from biobased materials to post-consumer recycled content. For more information, visit carnegiefabrics.com.

Posted: February 3, 2025

Source: Carnegie Fabrics