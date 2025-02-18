Better Cotton Conference Registration Launches, Agenda To Explore Climate Solutions, Traceability And Legislation

İZMIR, Turkey — February 18, 2025 — Better Cotton, a cotton sustainability initiative, has launched registration for its annual conference, which is set to take place at the Swissôtel Büyük Efes Hotel in İzmir, Türkiye, June 18-19.

The Better Cotton Conference 2025 will bring together farmers, industry leaders, policymakers and innovators for two days of bold ideas, collaboration and action.

Alan McClay, CEO at Better Cotton, said: “The cotton sector is at a turning point. From climate volatility and biodiversity loss to shifting regulations and increased supply chain scrutiny, the challenges are mounting – but as are the opportunities for meaningful change. The Better Cotton Conference is where the entire cotton ecosystem comes together to tackle these issues, challenge conventional thinking and shape a more resilient future.”

This year’s conference will comprise four themes:

Nurturing Equality – A Fairer Future for Farming Communities;

Restoring the Environment – Turning Climate Commitments into Action;

Deepening Impact with Data – Unlocking Insights for a Stronger Cotton Industry; and

Shaping our Future – Policy, Collaboration and Industry Evolution.

The first, ‘Nurturing Equality’, will delve into the social and economic realities of cotton farming. In addition to discussions around ensuring decent work and supporting livelihoods, a session on gender will highlight how prioritizing women’s empowerment is not just a social imperative, but a strategic approach to enhancing sustainability and productivity in cotton production.

The ‘Restoring the Environment’ theme will follow, with a focus on climate action for a biodiverse future. Both regenerative agriculture and climate finance will be in scope, with the latter session set to define the barriers and mechanisms that can streamline finance back to farming communities.

Day two will start with discussions around ‘Deepening Impact with Data’, as speakers debate whether traceability creates opportunities for farmers to benefit beyond compliance, before conversation turns to digitalization and its potential to improve efficiency, sustainability and livelihoods.

The event will close with the “Shaping our Future” theme, as the conference takes a step back to consider the macro level developments influencing the cotton sector’s direction of travel, from certification and sustainability claim requirements, to the emerging regulations that underpin them.

McClay added: “I’m excited to return to Türkiye after a successful 2024 outing, and welcome attendees both new and old. We’re also thrilled to have USB Certification as our headline sponsor for a second consecutive year. Their support, along with other valued sponsors, will help make this conference an impactful gathering for the industry.”

Nesrin Serin, USB Certification’s CEO & founder, commented: “As the Headline Sponsor, USB Certification is delighted to support and participate in this conference, bringing together industry professionals to exchange insights and collaborate on sustainable practices. This event provides an excellent platform to highlight and reinforce our shared commitment with Better Cotton to improving cotton farming practices, promoting responsible sourcing, and driving positive change towards a more sustainable future for the industry.”

Better Cotton extends a heartfelt thank you to all of the conference’s confirmed sponsors thus far: San JFS, Source Intelligence, Kipas, the National Association of Cotton Ginners of Benin (SFP Group), and Cotton Connect.

Posted: February 18, 2025

Source: Better Cotton