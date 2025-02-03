Better Cotton Completes Certification Transition, Enhances Supply Chain Oversight

GENEVA — February 3, 2025 — Better Cotton has today completed its transition to become a certification scheme. This strategic move underscores the organization’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of sustainability and transparency in the cotton industry.

By outsourcing all farm-level certification decisions to independent third parties, Better Cotton provides additional rigor to its already robust model, further boosting impartiality and independence.

Tom Owen, head of Certification at Better Cotton, said: “For more than a decade, Better Cotton has led one of the sector’s most robust and credible voluntary standard systems. The transition to a certification scheme and standardizing third-party verification will not only strengthen our current approach, but also enable us to continue driving meaningful industry-wide change.”

Alongside third-party audits Better Cotton will continue second-party monitoring of its global network of farmer-focused organizations. This dual approach will help identify areas of non-conformity, ensure ongoing visibility of its operating environment and inform capacity-strengthening efforts to drive continuous improvement.

In addition, all supplier and manufacturer members wishing to source Physical Better Cotton will be in scope for certification against the Better Cotton Chain of Custody Standard. This will improve supply chain traceability and boost demand for sustainably produced cotton while aligning with evolving regulatory expectations.

Later this year, retailers and brands that wish to use Physical Better Cotton will also be eligible to use a new product label that speaks to their commitment to Better Cotton’s mission.

Posted: February 3, 2025

Source: Better Cotton