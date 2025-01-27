The AATCC Foundation: Apply For The NCTO Paul T. O’Day Scholarship

DURHAM, N.C. — January 27, 2025 — The AATCC Foundation is pleased to partner with the National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) to offer the Paul T. O’Day Scholarship.

Eligible applicants must have at least one parent or guardian employed by an NCTO member company and/or organization. Applicants may be any children, legally adopted children, or stepchildren of any active employee of an NCTO member company. Non-dues paying members of NCTO are not eligible for this program. Please see the list of member companies at https://ncto.org/industry-partners-resources/associations-affiliates/.

The Paul T. O’Day Scholarship is a $5,000 scholarship that may be awarded for up to four years, for a cumulative scholarship of $20,000. Applicants may pursue any area of study supportive of the American fiber industry. This includes, but is not limited to business, marketing, design, accounting, or engineering.

Eligibility

Undergraduate students, including rising freshmen, who are enrolled in a four-year college or university OR two-year college program, are encouraged to apply. Applicants’ parents or guardian must be employed by an NCTO member company and/or organization. Students should have career goals in support of the American fiber industry.

In addition, recipients must remain continuously enrolled throughout the academic year unless called for military service or affected by serious illness. Students must also carry a course load sufficient to be classified as a full-time student and notify the Foundation of any changes in their educational plans, including transfer or change of major. Failure to do so may result in loss of the scholarship.

While on this scholarship, students may enroll in a co-op program or attend summer school for the purpose of accelerating graduation. They may also transfer to another school while receiving the scholarship.

Scholarship recipients may renew the award annually by submitting a complete transcript showing a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.5 out of 4.0. The NCTO Scholarship Review Committee may request additional evidence of satisfactory progress toward graduation.

Renewals for any individual will not be made more than once for students working toward two-year technical degrees or more than three times for students pursuing four-year degrees. Renewals will not be made for work beyond the undergraduate level.

Selection Criteria

The selection criteria for this scholarship are based on several factors. Students are assessed based on their letter of recommendation, transcript, and grade point average/ratio (GPA/GPR). SAT or ACT scores for high school seniors and the major GPA for college students are also factored.

Students must also include a compelling personal statement explaining how this scholarship will assist studies in support of the American fiber industry. The statement may include details about choosing a school, selecting a curriculum, or planning a career.

Personal information may also be included to clarify the applicant’s comments. Students are also considered based on honors and awards, including academic achievement; extracurricular activities; community, church, or service activities; and financial need and/or other scholarships that are awarded.

Paul T. O’Day

Paul T. O’Day, who served as President of the American Fiber Manufacturers Association (AFMA) for more than 30 years. After the merger of AFMA into NCTO, the NCTO Fiber Council voted to continue the scholarship, awarding it to a candidate from an NCTO Fiber Council member company for studies in support of the American fiber industry.

O’Day passed away on June 1, 2017, but his legacy and dedication to the fiber industry lives on through the continuation of the Paul T. O’Day Scholarship fund, which was set up in 2014 to help students pursue a degree in a fiber related field.

Apply

Applications will close February 28, 2025. Applicants will be notified of the Selection Committee’s decision by early summer.

Application REQUIRES a faculty letter of recommendation. Students may add the letter to their application or faculty may email it directly to India Hansen at india@aatcc.org.

To access and complete the AATCC Foundation scholarship application form, visit www.aatcc.org/foundation. Students may be eligible for this and other AATCC Foundation scholarships.

Source: AATCC Foundation Inc