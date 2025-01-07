SAMPE And JEC Expand Their Cooperation Partnership About Events And Mutual Community Activation

PARIS — January 7, 2025 — After joining forces for many years to create the annual Paris Composites Week, combining the SAMPE (Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering) Europe Summit and JEC WORLD, the global event about composite materials, showcasing their applications in various industries, both the SAMPE Global and JEC organizations have decided to expand their cooperation, by launching the “SAMPE Technical Sessions” during JEC World 2025, and they have also committed to highlight young engineers.

Rebekah Stacha, CEO of SAMPE, and Eric Pierrejean, CEO of JEC have signed a dedicated agreement to include technical programming organised by SAMPE Global, within the Conferences program of JEC World 2025. These SAMPE Technical Sessions will take place on March 5 at JEC World 2025 in the Open Stage, in Hall 6, from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. And for the first time, JEC World will host the final of the new “Young Engineers Challenge” by SAMPE Europe.

Eric Pierrejean, JEC CEO, stated: “Both SAMPE and JEC are entirely dedicated to the composites and advanced materials community, fostering knowledge sharing and networking at their events. The success of our joint activities for many years and our mutual understanding have led us to expand our cooperation to present worldwide achievements and highlight young engineers.”

Rebekah Stacha, SAMPE CEO stated: “SAMPE Global is proud to collaborate with JEC World to bring technical programming directly to the show floor this year, showcasing expertise from our regions on some of the most critical and innovative topics in advanced materials and composites. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to uniting the global SAMPE community and the wider composites community of JEC, driving innovation and advancing the industry.”

Save the Dates:

SAMPE Europe 2025 Summit March 3 – Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel Hotel

JEC World 2025 March 4-6 – Paris Nord Villepinte

SAMPE Technical Sessions 2025 and Young Engineer Challenge @ JEC World March 5 – Open Stage – Paris Nord Villepinte



Source: JEC Group