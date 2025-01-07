Reclaimed Cleaning Textiles Acquires United-Southern Waste Material Company

DALLAS — January 7, 2025 — RTCM Holdings Inc. (dba Reclaimed Cleaning Textiles, dba World Wear Project), a family of textile recycling and distribution companies, today announced the purchase of United-Southern Waste Material Company (USW), a Dallas-based textile recycling and repurposing company. The transaction will establish the largest textile recycler in North Texas.

Founded in 1914, USW specializes in the recycling and repurposing of clothing and wiping rags, which are sold across global and domestic markets, respectively. The company has built a reputation as a highly respected organization in the space, expanding in recent years to collect its own credential, with more than 120 bins. USW currently operates out of an 88,000 square foot facility. Co-owner and third-generation family member Mindi Levine Kahn will remain with the business to provide her expertise and ensure continuity throughout the integration.

“Our stated vision is to divert 100 million pounds of textiles from landfills on an annual basis as part of our commitment to make a difference in the world,” said Craig McAndrews, president and CEO of Reclaimed Cleaning Textiles. “USW’s operation will help us expand our capacity and drive essential long-term growth. Mindi and her family have been pioneers in the second-hand clothing industry, and we are excited to come together to create a best-in-class regional operation.”

“Reclaimed Cleaning Textiles has long been a leader in the recycled textiles space, with a focus on sustainable profitability,” said Mindi Levine Kahn. “This next chapter will offer customers, suppliers, and employees enhanced resources in an evolving market.”

Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP served as legal counsel for Reclaimed Cleaning Textiles, and Haynes and Boone, LLP served as legal counsel for USW. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Posted: January 7, 2025

Source: RTCM Holdings, Inc.