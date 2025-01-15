Molyslip Launches Molychain Range: Advanced Chain Oils And Greases For Textile And Industrial Applications

MANCHESTER — January 15, 2025 — Molyslip, a global supplier of industrial lubricants with over 85 years of expertise, proudly announces the launch of its Molychain range—an innovative line of high-performance chain oils and greases, designed to meet the specific demands of textile manufacturing and other challenging applications. This groundbreaking collection exemplifies Molyslip’s commitment to delivering world-class lubricant solutions, offering exceptional protection and efficiency across diverse industries, with a distinct focus on textile production environments.

The Molychain range is meticulously crafted to enhance chain longevity and performance in textile operations, where consistent, high-speed motion and elevated temperatures are prevalent. With specialized formulations, Molychain products provide critical solutions for textile manufacturers who rely on continuous, reliable lubrication to maintain productivity and equipment lifespan. Each Molychain product is engineered to withstand the unique pressures of textile machinery, minimizing downtime and maximising production quality.

Precision-Engineered for Textile Applications

In textile manufacturing, where machinery is subject to heavy use and often high temperatures, Molychain TS-300 offers an optimal solution. This fully synthetic oil is designed to perform exceptionally well in textile processes, ensuring seamless, long-lasting lubrication for chains used in spinning, weaving, and finishing applications. By reducing wear and friction, Molychain TS-300 helps textile operations improve operational efficiency, ensuring fabrics are produced without interruption and with consistent quality.

Andrew Cunningham, Global Commercial Manager at Molyslip, commented, “The Molychain range highlights our commitment to providing the most advanced lubrication solutions for industries like textiles, where operational continuity and protection of equipment are paramount. Leveraging our latest synthetic technologies and high-quality base oils, we are excited to offer solutions that meet the rigorous demands of textile manufacturing and other industrial applications.”

Key Products for Diverse Textile Needs

The Molychain lineup includes a variety of products tailored for industrial applications, including:

Molychain CM : A series of advanced mineral oil-based products formulated to lubricate and protect chain systems across various manufacturing applications, including textile machinery.

: A series of advanced mineral oil-based products formulated to lubricate and protect chain systems across various manufacturing applications, including textile machinery. Molychain HX : Fully synthetic oils designed with high-performance ester base fluids, antioxidants, and anti-wear additives. Molychain HX oils are suitable for industries such as glass, ceramics, and textiles where consistent lubrication at high temperatures is crucial.

: Fully synthetic oils designed with high-performance ester base fluids, antioxidants, and anti-wear additives. Molychain HX oils are suitable for industries such as glass, ceramics, and textiles where consistent lubrication at high temperatures is crucial. Molychain GT : This fully synthetic range excels across textile production, glass, and wool curing, providing superior durability and lubrication stability in high-temperature and high-friction environments.

: This fully synthetic range excels across textile production, glass, and wool curing, providing superior durability and lubrication stability in high-temperature and high-friction environments. Molychain ET: Formulated for use in high-temperature processes, Molychain ET is ideal for industries like mineral wool curing, ceramics, plasterboard drying, and textiles, offering high thermal stability and lasting lubrication.

Each Molychain product is developed in Molyslip’s state-of-the-art laboratory in Manchester, UK, upholding the highest standards in quality, efficiency, and protection.

Posted: January 15, 2025

Source: Molyslip — part of the Metalube Group