MEL Composites And ARESA Shipyards Push The Limits With Turn-Key Materials And Equipment Package For ARESA Black Falcon V2.0

BARCELONA — January 20, 2025 — MEL Composites, a Spanish supplier of materials, engineering and technical support for the marine composites sector, is proud to announce its latest collaboration with ARESA Shipyards. Together, ARESA and MEL will build the new V2.0 version of ARESA’s Black Falcon high speed interceptor craft. The new 15.2m vessel will be powered by 4 x 450HP Yamaha engines and will reach speeds of over 65 knots.

MEL Composites has supplied ARESA with a complete materials package that will include precision kitted Aircell PVC cores, glassfibre quadraxial fabrics, vinylester resins, vacuum consumables and even a new vacuum pump for the infusion process.

MEL will also provide full technical assistance for the dry laminate assembly in the mould, the resin infusion strategy and the on-site support for the one-shot infusion of the new hull with integrated bulkheads and stringers.

Established over 60 years ago, and based in Arenys de Mar near Barcelona, ARESA Shipyard is a leading global shipbuilder. ARESA has a long history building steel, aluminium, and more recently composite craft up to 60 metres in length. They specialise in military, defense and surveillance boats as well as ferries and other commercial craft.

The V2.0 version of the Black Falcon follows on from 10 V1.0 craft built for the Royal Saudi Naval Force, with the new infused composite vessel provides a higher top speed, more options for defence systems and improved comfort for up to 17 people.

MEL Composites are currently supervising the production of the new hull with the first sea trials for potential military clients planned for the end of January 2025.

“ARESA specialize in performance vessels for extremely demanding clients. For the new Black Falcon, we have tailored the composite materials to deliver exceptional performance and durability,” said Eduardo Galofre, CEO at MEL Composites. “The one-shot infusion of the hull and internal structure creates a lightweight, stiff and robust structure that will allow the new V2.0 Black Falcon to perform thousands of hours of trouble free service in the harshest possible conditions.”

Posted: January 20, 2025

Source: MEL Composites